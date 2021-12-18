why he was replaced by Christopher Nolan and how the movie changed

‘Interstellar’ is one of the most applauded films in the filmography of Christopher Nolan, but the truth is that the project that was not born from him and was initially planned to be behind the cameras Steven spielberg. Taking advantage of the fact that the legendary director of ‘Jaws’ and ‘West Side Story’ celebrates his 75th birthday today, we are going to review how the film ended up in the hands of the author of ‘Tenet’.

We owe the initial idea to the producer Lynda obst and the theoretical physicist Kip thorne, who had previously collaborated on ‘Contact’. The concept they used was that humanity had access to the most exotic events in the universe. Spielberg became interested in the project and in the summer of 2006 it was announced that he would take on the film with Paramount providing the necessary financial muscle.

Already in 2007 he signed to Jonathan Nolan to take care of writing the script and everything seemed to go smoothly. The problem was that Spielberg’s professional bond with Paramount expired in 2008 and the director reached a new, multi-million dollar deal with the Indian company Reliance, with which he would collaborate from ‘War Horse’ to ‘My friend the giant ‘, thus freeing the chair of the director of’ Interstellar ‘.

How Christopher Nolan Came to the Movie

The film was left without a director for several years, time that Jonathan Nolan took the opportunity to recommend to his brother Christopher, whose position in Hollywood had taken another level in 2008 after the success of ‘The Dark Knight’. The triumph of ‘Origin’ just two years later had made it clear that he was Hollywood’s new star director.

Christopher Nolan not officially got on board until 2012, but his brother Jonathan was clear from long before that he was interested:

I always talk to him, so I had been testing my material with him from the beginning. When you’re a screenwriter, you’re always trying to see if your scripts pass the jealousy test. Like “Damn, I wish I was doing that project.” He knew Christopher was interested.

Obviously, Christopher Nolan, who is credited as a co-writer of the film, wanted to take the material to his ground, which is when the script of ‘Interstellar’ was transformed. For example, there is no trace left of Obst and Thorne’s initial idea that the very Stephen Hawking he was going to be a major character in the movie by being an expert on transverse wormholes, with his symptoms of his illness lightening with the lack of gravity.

Changes from Spielberg to Nolan





The director of ‘Memento’ himself recalled the following about his first conversation with his brother after agreeing to direct the film: “You do realize I’m going to rewrite it, right?“One of the essential changes was linked to what I wanted to tell in ‘Interstellar’:

For me, the whole movie is about what it means to be a father.

That led to Murph becoming the daughter rather than the son of the character played by Matthew McConaughey. But that was just one of the many changes he wanted to introduce, especially in the central part of the film and in relation to planet exploration. In fact, the first version of the film only included Cooper’s visit to another planet.

In addition, the Chinese presence was much greater in Spielberg’s version, considering that this country had defeated the United States in the space battle. Little is left of that in the final version, but what is left of nothing is Spielberg’s idea that Cooper and Amelia (Anne Hathaway) had a romantic subplot. In my opinion, a great success on Nolan’s part that their relationship is strictly personal.

There are other notable changes following the theme that interests Nolan, such as that in the initial version Cooper woke up in the year 2230 and it was his great-great-grandson who gave him the watch that he had given to Murph (Jessica chastain), who by that year would have already died, but perhaps the most striking is the fact that the protagonist came to return to Earth in Spielberg’s version, finding him completely desolate. So he just waits for certain death but ends up waking up on a space station, a resource that was kept, albeit used differently, in Nolan’s version.





As you have seen, Spielberg’s ‘Interstellar’ was very different from Nolan’s, who during the film’s promotional campaign made this interesting observation about what his goals were with the film: