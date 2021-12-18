Why Britney Spears Was No Longer Acting

In 2008, the court ruled that Britney Spears She must have been under the tutelage of her father, James Spears, for self-destructive behaviors that led to her being hospitalized for a time. In recent years, the singer fought for his freedom Y he denounced his family for taking advantage of his fortune and fame.

The life of the pop princess was not easy at all, just as she managed to touch heaven with her hands, she also knew hell, where she considers that she was the last 13 years of her life. Britney Spears lost control of her money, her private life decisions and her work projects, and she had to follow all the instructions given to her.

Why didn’t Britney Spears act again?

It was James Spears who arranged his daughter’s jobs and, under threat of not spending any more money (which was her money), informed her of all the shows she had to do. In the defense that Britney Spears presented in court to terminate the guardianship, she revealed that she was “in shock” and “traumatized” for a long time by the labor abuse of your parent.

During the tutelage, the singer released three studio albums called “Femme Fatale” (2011), “Britney Jean” (2013) and “Glory” (2016), and toured “The Circus Starring: Britney Spears” (2009) , “Femme Fatale Tour” (2011) and “Britney: Live in Concert” (2017-18). In addition, he also did a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, between 2013 and 2017 for which he raised $ 134,244,820.

In the only thing Britney Spears did not stand out was in the performance, although he has participated in several films. The last time she was seen was in “Corporate Animals” (2019), where she made only one cameo, and previously participated in a documentary series called “Fahrenheit 9/11” (2004) with Michael Moore, Ben Affleck, Stevie Wonder and more.

Although she never spoke about this issue, it is believed that one of the reasons why the artist did not enter the big screen with an important role is because your lack of interest in acting, as his passion is music. In addition, it must be taken into account that in the last 13 years he could not choose any of his work projects, so it could have been James Spears who did not want a project in Hollywood.

But a few weeks ago, thanks to a judge in Los Angeles, Britney Spears he regained his freedom and all legal rights to his estate. The artist expressed her happiness on social media and already has complete autonomy to decide where her professional career will go, be it for acting or for music. Would you like to see her perform again?