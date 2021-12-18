Where and when you can see the erotic thriller by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Today the romance between Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez has all the fans of the artists as happy as the couple. But long ago, the actor who gave life to Batman in the snyderverse had a brief relationship with Ana de Armas. It was thanks to the filming of a movie in which they coincided, where they met, played a couple and thus began the brief adventure between them. Now, they will be seen together once again in a movie that changed its date several times because of the pandemic.

Is about Deep water, an erotic thriller centered on the story of a man who, in order to avoid divorce, allows his partner to have all the adventures he wants. The extra spice will be provided by the criminal side of the story, as his wife’s lovers begin to disappear one by one, and he becomes the prime suspect in this criminal network.

The feature film was going to be released in theaters next January, but the situation changed due to the coronavirus, which not only forced it to be postponed but also caused it to be released directly through the streaming. The industry is still trying to readjust economically from the losses generated by the closed rooms in 2020 and, as reported from Deadline, the study behind the project considered that this type of productions intended for a more adult audience do not usually perform ideally.

Thus, the streaming platforms entered the negotiation to premiere the new film of Ben affleck Y Ana de Armas. While in the United States the chosen platform was Hulu, for the rest of the planet it was not Star +, as would have been expected considering that a large part of the titles of said streaming service arrive through its catalog. Amazon Prime Video will be in charge of taking it to the international market, on a date that has not yet been defined.

Ben Affleck’s Next Movie To Also Be Seen On Amazon Prime Video

Before the arrival of Deep water, Ben affleck will be the main figure of a title that will also be seen by Amazon Prime Video. Is about The Tender Bar, a tape that tells the memoirs of the writer and journalist JR Moehringer. Tye sheridan brings the adult version of the protagonist to life, while Affleck He puts himself in the shoes of his uncle, who occupies the role of father figure due to the absence of his biological father, lost between his work and alcoholism. The film will open on January 7.

