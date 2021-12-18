WhatsApp, so you can make Christmas stickers for your chats

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people to keep in touch, either through messages, voice memos, video calls, photos, videos, etc.

One of the many functions and tools that this application has to make chats more fun and interactive are the famous stickers, which have become more popular in recent days. For this reason, we tell you how to create some for Christmas so that you can send them to all your contacts.

How to make Christmas stickers

The first thing to take into account is that this tool is available to use in the web version of WhatsApp, once that is clarified, follow these steps:

Enter WhatsApp Web

Open any chat

Select on the clip icon in the writing bar

Select the blue “Sticker” icon (square with two stars)

Choose the image that you want to make a sticker from the files on your computer and open it, in this case it would be a Christmas

Now you only have to edit the selected Christmas image with the tools that appear in the upper part of the window

When you are done, click on “Done”

Now you just have to select the “Send” button so that your friend or family member receives it immediately

Ready, in this simple way you can create the stickers you want to send to your friends or family and make these holiday dates more fun. Remember that you must enter the web version to be able to edit.

The advantage is that you can edit all the images you want and then store them in your tisckers gallery to have them available. You can do the same with the images of the season of the year you are in, for example, Love and Friendship Day, Mother’s Day, Children’s Day, etc.

