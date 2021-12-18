What’s next after Spider-Man: No Way Home?

With the release of Spider-Man: No way home, movies and series slated for release in 2022 and beyond, you may find a full recap of Marvel’s Phase 4 schedule coming in handy. Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the studio’s upcoming productions.

Doctor stange in the Multiverse of Madness

Speaking of the supreme sorcerer, Doctor Stranger 2 hits theaters three months after ‘No way home’. It is likely to give us a clearer view and a better understanding of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Stephen Strange, and will be joined by Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

It’s expected to be a horror-style movie and it points to a shakeup in the way the MCU and its characters operate. Its release date is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

This will be a mini-Avengers movie. It will also star the Guardians of the Glaxia, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman, who will return as an alternate version of Thor.

This will be inspired by Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic series, in which Foster gains superpowers similar to Thor’s while undergoing cancer treatment. Its release date will be May 6, 2022.

The marvels

Film directed by Nia DaCosta will see a trio of superheroines united on the big screen for the first time. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will be reunited with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Danvers’ best friend Maria (Lashana Lynch).

Zawe Ashton has been cast as the film’s villain, and filming is taking place in the UK after a stint in Los Angeles and New Jersey. On November 11, 2022 will be its premiere.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumia

It could correctly introduce us to the MCU’s next great evil after Thanos in the Infinity Saga. The antagonist will be none other than Kanh the Conqueror who debuted in the first season of Loki. In this installment, Paul Rud, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, among others, will return. Its premiere is scheduled for February 17, 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Perhaps the most poignant Marvel movie currently in production, and with good reason. Black Panther’s MCU journey will continue without the iconic Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer.

What is known so far is that Marvel has decided not to seek a new T’Challa in honor of Boseman’s performance, the Wakanda Forever plot has been reworked five times by director Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole. The duo have found a way to preserve the Boseman legacy. The release date is set for July 8, 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It will take place after Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming Disney + Guardians Christmas special. On the other hand, David Bautista will not return as Drax after Guardians 3, and that Gunn has hinted that some important characters will die in this installment which will be released on May 5, 2023.

From phase 4 there are still films to be released such as:

The Fantastic Four (To be confirmed)

Ms Marvel (2022)

Moon Knight (to be confirmed)

She Hulk (2022)

Secret Invasion (to be confirmed)

Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special (December 2022)

From this same phase 4 of Marvel these productions are in development:

Blade

Ironheart

Armor wars

Untitled series on Wakanda

What If…? Season 2

Loki Season 2

