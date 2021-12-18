What will happen to Uriel Antuna? Marcelo Leaño talks about the reinforcements of Chivas

The technician of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Peláez spoke about the capacity that Uriel Antuna has, who seems more outside than within his squad, however he explained that the dynamic soccer player has his unconfirmed support about the exchange with Cruz Azul that is interested in your services as mentioned in the last few days in an exchange by Roberto Alvarado.

Far from talking about the future of the “Brujo”, the helmsman of the Sacred Flock preferred to list the qualities of the offensive midfielder that has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent days, first because of the reversal that the America in the exchange by Sebastián Córdova and then for the supposed indiscipline where he put women to the concentration hotel.

This is what has complicated his permanence in Chivas for the 2022 Clausura Tournament and before this the leadership headed by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez plans to use it as a bargaining chip for me to go to The Machine and Roberto Alvarado He dresses as a rojiblanco, but Leaño omitted to talk about possible reinforcements.

“Uriel knows that he is a very dominant player, has the possibility of becoming a benchmark in Mexican soccer. He knows that he has my support ”, commented the helmsman in statements to El Universal, although he never clarified what he was referring to specifically with the support he professed, if it was a purely sports issue or also because of the multiple extra-court situations that have accompanied him since he arrived at Chivas in 2019.

Reinforcements for Chivas in 2022

On the other hand, Marcelo Leaño also did not want to comment on the arrival of new faces, but if was very emphatic that the elements that are integrated into Guadalajara they will have to have much greater capacity than those who are currently in their workforce.

“I do not ask for a number of players, if someone is going to come it has to be of high quality, if we do not have many players in the quarry that are a guarantee. As long as the directive does not give me a contrary indication, for me the squad is the one that we started playing today. I still don’t know which one will start on the 11th, the players know, anyone can start and I want to see who really has that energy level and football that is required for a starter. “