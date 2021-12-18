What we know about rem, Ariana Grande’s beauty line

For some time there were rumors and signs that Ariana Grande was going to release a beauty line, and now we finally have some details. The name of the new brand will be rem and it already has an Instagram account with more than half a million followers and a website.

In addition, Ariana talked a little about her project with the magazine Allure, where she appears photographed with a rem look From the images, we assume that the line will have a feeling retro as we see Ari in boots a-go-go white and an old TV, plus white graphic eyeliner and lipstick glossy. And this was confirmed by herself:

“I always use references from the 50s, 60s and 70s for glamor. I have always liked to wear makeup, hairstyle and outfits from different periods, ”said Ari.

On her Instagram, the singer said that she has been planning this release for more than two years and that it has been difficult for her to keep the secret. Finally, the brand will be available this fall (that means it could even be in less than a month!).

What Ariana Grande announced about rem

In an interview with Allure, Ariana explained that she will do drops of products by category and that the first will be with eyes, since for her through the look we can communicate and show our personality.

This first drop will include fine tip pen eyeliners, matte-toned liquid shadows, and toppers of glitter, plus at least one mask. Eventually there will also be glosses and false eyelashes.

Ari is definitely having a great year: between her marriage to Dalton Gomez, the new Netflix movie she’s going to be in, and now her makeup line.

If you want notifications to reach you before anyone else, you can subscribe to the new brand’s newsletter on its website.

Following: This is the destination to vacation and reset your body

Explore more at: Instyle.mx