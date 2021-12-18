What is YosStop’s health status after being released from prison

(Photo: Instagram / @ justyoss)

After being released from the prison of Santa Martha Acatitla, the influencer Yoseline hoffman, better known as YosStop, resumed its activity on social networks and he has shared how his readjustment has been now that he is at home again.

A few days ago he mentioned in his Instagram stories that he went for some physical studies to know how your health is, Since during his stay in prison, he reported that he had certain problems, including loss of vision.

It was so this Friday, the youtuber showed from his social networks what were the results of these studies and revealed what’s next for her.

“I tell them that the tests I did on my blood, everything worked out quite well. I mean, I don’t have any malnutrition, I don’t have anemia, I have a little cholesterol, I don’t know why, high cholesterol, but nothing else”He said in an Instagram story.

He also pointed out that he was recently experiencing certain discomforts, for which he had to undergo other tests to discover what is happening to him.

“I need to check my sight, but I suppose that the dizziness I have is like a side effect of the confinement and now I am adapting to new spaces. That’s what I suppose, I don’t know, I’ve been like this for two weeks. But hey, nothing that worries me, or that scares me, “he told his followers.

In this sense, YosStop has used his account to confess part of his experience during the months he was in prison and, in recent days, he spoke about the losses he suffered.

“I lost my freedom, I lost my job, I lost control of my life, I lost my dignity, I lost my value as a human, I lost a part of my sight, I lost “friends”, I lost physical and mental health, I lost money, I lost physical love tokens, I lost my home, I lost my peace, I lost all my rights, I lost time with my loved ones, I lost that and much more, ”he began.

However, despite that, the young woman stressed that she also gained a lot of love from people she did not expect, as well as friends. She added that this experience helped her to be closer to her loved ones and she learned to get to know each other.

“I won by reconciling with my brothers, I won by understanding myself more, I won by feeling all the love that surrounds me and that unfortunately many people in that place do not have, I gained learning, I gained wisdom, I gained patience, I gained strength, I gained the power to let go and feel my emotions without limits, I gained a more united family, I gained by seeing life from new perspectives. I lost a lot but I definitely gained more and more than I gained, I survived, I survived mental torture and continuous catharsis. ”, He explained.

Hofmann remarked that, during the time she was detained, little by little she began to accept her situation and tried to see the positive side.

“I couldn’t have done it without working and fighting every day against myself and against my mind. I gave myself to the active surrender that is to have certainty in the apparent chaos and to feel the light within the darkness. Violence was never attacked with violence, everything has been fought from love and for love and it will continue like this, because in the end it is the only thing that matters, love that humanizes us and connects us in constant synchrony. So when you think you have lost maybe it is because you have not turned to see what you have won, “he concluded.

