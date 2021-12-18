What is log4jshell? The vulnerability of the decade

The very serious log4jshell vulnerability It is causing problems throughout the Internet, as it puts at risk the security of millions of users and of some of the most important companies in the world, including Amazon, Apple or Steam.

The log4jshell vulnerability (with code CVE-2021-44228) is found in a tool called Log4j, which is used by developers to keep a record of all actions within applications, and which until now was unknown to the general public.

How to know if I have a virus on my mobile and clean it

The log4jshell bug allows arbitrary code to be executed, i.e. take control and take whatever action the attacker wants. Log4j is used by many, many important projects, as it is based on the popular Java language, and is offered free of charge by the Apache Software Foundation.

Amazon, Apple and Steam, affected by log4jshell

This means that Log4j is present in the servers of many companies, which are therefore at risk from log4jshell. Compromising affected computers can mean the theft of very sensitive data (even from users), interrupt services and even serve for more elaborate fraud.

Some services affected by log4jshell are as follows:

Amazon Web Services (AWS). Cloudflare. Apple iCloud. Steam. Minecraft: Java Edition.

Undoubtedly, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the most severely affected of those who are known so far. Thousands upon thousands of apps, web pages, and online services are hosted on Amazon’s servers, and now they are in jeopardy. Surely, little by little more companies are discovered that have suffered log4jshell, as its potential scope is enormous.

40% of companies have been attacked with log4jshell

Log4jshell is a zero-day vulnerability (day zero), which means that they are performing hacker attacks before the fix is ​​deployed, the most serious and problematic type of vulnerability.

Apache received notice of the issue on November 24, 2021 from researchers at the Alibaba Cloud Security Team, the original discoverers. The patch that fixed log4jshell was released on December 6 and on December 9, 2021 the error was made public.

We talk about some extremely tight deadlinesTypically in the IT security industry, weeks or months are given to fix these flaws. Therefore, there is still millions of computers that have not updated Log4j and that they are still in danger.

There was no other possibility, as the hacker attacks began on December 1, after the vulnerability had been leaked, and an immediate response was necessary.

Millions of attacks have been carried out daily, in search of computers connected to the network that suffer from the vulnerability. In addition to stealing personal data, in some cases cybercriminals have used the servers to profit by mining cryptocurrencies, sending spam (unwanted advertising) or botnets, malicious networks that organize massive attacks.

Security firm Check Point estimates that the 40% of companies have received attacks based on log4jshell through the Internet, although it is not known how many of them have been successful.

Also, at the moment the patch against log4jshell is not final, as certain configurations have problems. They are also working on systems to detect insecure Log4j installations to facilitate corrections.

State cybersecurity agencies and private investigators have practically unanimously given a maximum risk rating to log4jshell, so updating is key.

Many voices speak of log4jshell as the greatest vulnerability of the decade and even in history, for now it is difficult to know its scope. In many cases the effects of log4jshell are not visible from the outside, but it is undoubtedly generating many difficulties for the affected companies, which will gradually come to light.

8 best free antivirus for Windows 10 and Windows 11