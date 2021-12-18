We Invite You to Dream Big with Sing2
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
‘Manco Cápac’, the film filmed in Spanish and Quechua that was shortlisted for the Oscars
01:58
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the US National Film Registry.
00:49
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the National Film Registry
00:43
-
Bono, Scarlett Johansson and other stars reunite at the premiere of the film ‘Sing 2’
04:54
-
The actors of ‘West Side Story’ talk about the new adaptation of the musical
05:07
-
Meet Rachel Zegler, the young Latin promise of Hollywood cinema
01:22
-
‘Encanto’, the film inspired by Colombian families and diversity
03:21
-
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma invite us to see ‘Marry Me’ on February 11
01:38
-
Ariana Grande to star in film adaptation of famous musical ‘Wicked’
01:32
-
Zoe Saldaña explains the story and her character in the animated series ‘Maya and the Three’
02:02
-
Film students portray the lives of migrants when they arrive in the United States.
02:28
-
Horacio García Rojas tells what it was like to work with Clint Eastwood and talks about his fight against racism
04:02
-
Director Scott Cooper tells us about his experience working with Guillermo del Toro on ‘Antlers’
03:55
-
Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie surprise by parading with their children at the premiere of ‘Eternals’
00:41
-
Manolo González Vergara makes his debut in animated cinema, in a film made by Latinos
02:12
-
Lyn May returns to the cinema with ‘Pig’, a film where she shares credits with Julián Gil
03:09
-
Manolo González Vergara talks about his participation in the new animated film ‘Koati’
01:33
-
Jennifer Lopez is captured on the set of ‘the Mother’
01:23
-
Adriana Barraza talks about her experience using weapons in the horror film ‘Bingo Hell’
05:49
-
UP NEXT
‘Manco Cápac’, the film filmed in Spanish and Quechua that was shortlisted for the Oscars
01:58
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the US National Film Registry.
00:49
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the National Film Registry
00:43
-
Bono, Scarlett Johansson and other stars reunite at the premiere of the film ‘Sing 2’
04:54
-
The actors of ‘West Side Story’ talk about the new adaptation of the musical
05:07
-
Meet Rachel Zegler, the young Latin promise of Hollywood cinema
01:22
-
‘Encanto’, the film inspired by Colombian families and diversity
03:21
-
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma invite us to see ‘Marry Me’ on February 11
01:38
-
Ariana Grande to star in film adaptation of famous musical ‘Wicked’
01:32
-
Zoe Saldaña explains the story and her character in the animated series ‘Maya and the Three’
02:02
-
Film students portray the lives of migrants when they arrive in the United States.
02:28
-
Horacio García Rojas tells what it was like to work with Clint Eastwood and talks about his fight against racism
04:02
-
Director Scott Cooper tells us about his experience working with Guillermo del Toro on ‘Antlers’
03:55
-
Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie surprise by parading with their children at the premiere of ‘Eternals’
00:41
-
Manolo González Vergara makes his debut in animated cinema, in a film made by Latinos
02:12
-
Lyn May returns to the cinema with ‘Pig’, a film where she shares credits with Julián Gil
03:09
-
Manolo González Vergara talks about his participation in the new animated film ‘Koati’
01:33
-
Jennifer Lopez is captured on the set of ‘the Mother’
01:23
-
Adriana Barraza talks about her experience using weapons in the horror film ‘Bingo Hell’
05:49