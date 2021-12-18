Was something done? Megan Fox is seen leaving the plastic surgeon

U.S. – Megan fox was captured by photographers leaving a consultation with a renowned plastic surgeon from The Angels. The actress would have had an aesthetic treatment on her lips since she covered them at all times so that they did not take any type of photographs.

It is no secret that the actress of “Transformers“Some cosmetic repairs have been made, especially lip augmentation. Which must be renewed every certain amount of time and it seems that it was his turn to give them a little volume again. When they are injected, they tend to be more swollen than they really should be seen, so it is understandable that he did not want any records of that to remain.

Even Megan fox He tried to keep a low profile by wearing fairly loose sportswear and a blue baseball hat. In any case, the actors can not usually hide from the elusive paparazzi and it ended up in the lenses of some who were in the area, although they could not see the final result of the procedure. The actress already knows how to hide from them.

The surgeon who treated Fox is quite well known among celebrities, his name is Jason. B Diamond. The clientele of this has names like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and the same Kourtney kardashian. With the latter Megan has a great friendship product of both dating the Barker brothers, Kourtney is even ready to marry the drummer Travis Barker.

We can probably see the result of the procedure that was performed Megan fox in the following weeks. The actress usually uploads several photos to social networks in the company of her boyfriend and sharing some moments of her life. No matter what Fox was done, she surely turned out beautiful as ever.