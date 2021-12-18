Vin Diesel’s son debuts in ‘Fast & Furious’ at 10

Fasten your seatbelts, a new character comes to the great family of Fast & furious. The ten-year-old son of Vin Diesel has joined the project and will become the young version of Dominic Toretto, the character played by his father, in the new film of the saga. This is his film debut and as reported by TMZ, the boy, whose name is the same as his father, Vicent Sinclair, has already filmed some scenes for Fast & furious 9.

845 for his first film job

The last time we saw the character of Dominic Toretto in his youthful stage was in the seventh installment of the franchise with Alex McGee in the role. Your son will be the second person to play this young version of Toretto and will play a similar role, using flashback scenes. According to TMZ, the little one has received the sum of 1005 dollars (845 euros) for his first job in front of the cameras.

If there are no further delays due to the pandemic Fast & furious 9 It will be released on June 25 in theaters. The new installment of the saga once again has veterans of the franchise such as Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel or Michelle Rodriguez and with some of the recent big name actresses like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. The main novelty of the film will be John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto, Dom’s brother. Jakob will team up with the ruthless cyber terrorist Cypher, the character of Charlize Theron, who returns to the franchise to face Dominic Toretto again, and will do so with a shocking new look. The actress sports a radical haircut to play her villain role. In the previous installment, Theron’s character manipulates Toretto to turn him against his family, as part of a plan to start a nuclear war worldwide.

Father of three with Paloma Jiménez and godfather to Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel is father of three children with Mexican model Paloma Jiménez. Similce, 12, Vicent, 10, and Pauline, 5, whose name he received in memory of his partner Paul Walker. In fact, the daughter of the deceased performer, Meadow Walker, is one of Vin Diesel’s family. When his father passed away, the protagonist of the saga and one of Walker’s best friends became his godfather. They maintain a close relationship as they have shown on numerous occasions. “Family forever”, published next to a photo with the children of Vin Diesel. On the day that Meadow turned 21, the age of majority in the United States, the actor dedicated these words to him. “Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st anniversary and you wanted to have a good time in Japan but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you little one. Your Uncle Vin.”

