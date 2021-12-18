Use the QR code on your cell phone without installing an additional application

The QR code Now it is a fundamental part of our lives, since now we find it in many shops, whether it is to ask for a restaurant menu, make an appointment or search for information on a business. If you think that your mobile phone does not have this function, you are wrong! Due to the great demand that the use of the QR code has had, cell phones now already have them integrated.

Using it is very simple, in the case of iPhone, the camera application can already read the QR code without the need to install any other application. If your phone is Android with Google Lens, you can read this code.

Some companies have already chosen to include this function since the manufacture, such is the case of Samsung which has already incorporated the QR reader in the camera. New or more recent phones already have the app installed, so you just have to open it to start scanning.

In case your mobile is an older version, then it will be necessary to install an additional app to be able to scan QR codes, some of the ones we recommend are:

If you are an Android user you can use:

Bar-Code

NeoReader

QR Droid

Scan QR reader

Scan

Zapper

If you are an iPhone user, use:

QuickMark

Quick scan

Zapper

QR Reader Tap Media

All these applications can be found on iOS or Google Play completely free, as well as being the fastest readers on the application market.

Some of these can also scan other types of codes such as barcodes, UPC or ISBN.

Become part of the era of QR codes and give these apps a try.