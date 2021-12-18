Uriel Antuna scored in Chivas’ win against Colima FC and Michel Leaño dedicated a few words to him

Chivas de Guadalajara his pre-season walk started like a whirlwind. The team of Michel Leaño he won with a bulky 8-0 scoreline against Colima FC in what was his first presentation for the Clausura 2022. Among the scorers of the match were Uriel antuna, who would have scored his last goal with the red and white shirt.

The ‘Brujo’ was in charge of putting the fourth in the Flock’s account in a strange game that was played in 4 times of 30 ‘minutes each. All eyes were fixed on the starting eleven that Leaño would line up in this first presentation, and to the surprise of many, right?Antuna was one of those absent and only appeared in the third half.

His goal was one of the typical plays that have made Uriel an unbalanced player: a diagonal run from the wing and exquisite definition at the second post. This is how he closed what could have been his last goal with Chivas after the negotiations between the rojiblancos and Cruz Azul in an exchange for Roberto Alvarado.

Michel Leaño showed his support

This preseason is also being special for Michel Leaño. The young coach begins a new stage in which for the first time he will have control of his team from day 1 after Ricardo Peláez reaffirm him in office after arriving as an interim. Leaño did not escape the topic of the day and referred to Antuna’s situation.

“Uriel knows that he is an important player and that he has everything to become a benchmark in Mexican soccer. He knows he has my support and he has given me the best in training and games. “, commented the coach, who did not say whether or not El Brujo will continue in the institution.