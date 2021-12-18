Unread WhatsApp Web messages: how to fix them above

If you usually leave messages without replying in WhatsApp because you keep getting lost unanswered messages when scrolling down your chat list We will teach you a way to prevent it from happening, leaving fixed the Unread Messages at the top of the main screen so that you do not lose sight of them and attend to that contact who wants to get in touch with you.

In these times it can be misinterpreted that a person “leaves us in seen“As a rude act or that you are not interested in talking to us, but if it is not your case then give priority to the conversations earrings will ensure that the people you communicate with receive the attention they deserve from you when they chat with you. You can achieve this more easily in the version for computer of this popular instant messaging app, called WhatsApp Web.

If between multiple chats and work or school you lose sight of those pending conversations, you can keep them in sight for follow-up. (Pixabay)



So that you do not lose sight of your messages from close people, from work or school, we will show you how to make unread messages remain at the top so that you do not stop answering them as well.

How do I fix unread WhatsApp Web messages in my chat list?

This trick can be performed on the platform digital WhatsApp Web, which you can access from the browser of your personal computer or laptop for which you need to download and install an extension for Google Chrome called WA Web Plus for WhatsApp.

When you have this add-on working, you will see at the top, next to the address bar, an icon of a puzzle or puzzle, which displays the various extensions you have installed.

Once at this point, open the WhatsApp Web portal in a new window tab and open the extension, where you enter the menu of parameters where the different tools for WhatsApp will be at your fingertips, but this time we are interested in “Pin unread chats on topWhich is the one that will achieve the desired effect.

The system will automatically organize the messages so that those who have not read yet and therefore have not answered will look at the top of the conversation list so that you do not forget to return to them as soon as you have the opportunity and thus remain in contact with yours. .

Another feature that WA Web Plus has and that can help you keep your attention on those important chats at all times, regardless of the date or time of the last message received is with the “Pin unlimited chats“So that conversations remain indefinitely in view for quick access to them.

