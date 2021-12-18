WhatsApp: Trick to put a Santa hat on the app icon

We are only a few days away from reaching the favorite day of millions of people and that is why the application WhatsApp also wants to celebrate it, so we will tell you how you can put the Christmas mode on it.

If you are one of those people who adores these festivities, without a doubt you will love that your applications are also put in that environment.

The truth is that users of WhatsApp, the free calling and messaging app, are constantly looking to customize the app icon.

This is how some applications allow you to change the color of the icon and even decorate the image of the application according to the celebrations.

It may interest you: WhatsApp How to listen to your voice notes before sending them?

That is why today we explain step by step how to put an image of the WhatsApp icon with a Santa Claus hat.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment, the “Christmas mode” of WhatsApp is not an option that the messaging application offers its users.

Icon customization is only possible with the use of another application named Nova Launcher.

In addition, each user who downloads it must look for the image of the WhatsApp icon with a Christmas hat.

It should be noted that this function is only available for devices with Android operating system.

So without further ado, we share below the steps to follow to put an image of the WhatsApp icon with a Christmas hat:

Download Nova Launcher from the Play Store

Find an image of the WhatsApp icon with a Christmas hat in PNG format

Click on the Edit option

Select downloaded image

Choose the Save changes option

Click and hold the Nova Launcher icon

This is how the image of the WhatsApp icon with a Christmas hat will immediately be placed in your application.

The truth is that it is something extremely simple to carry out and if you liked this trick, we constantly share the new functions of the app and even some tricks that may work for you.