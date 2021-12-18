Transfers Tigres 2022. Córdova and his second job that you did not know

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.18.2021





The bet of Tigers for signing Sebastian Cordova for the next tournament it is win to win. And it is that the felines are not only acquiring an element with quality of on the court, but also one that looks out of it, such as German brand model: Hugo Boss.

The American youth squad has shown that he is not only a soccer lover, but also fashion, where it has taken flight in their social networks sharing his collaborations with the Hugo Boss brand.

With that, Sebastian Cordova would be joining the players of Tigers that are sponsored by other brands independent of the feline club, such as André-Pierre Gignac, who represents the brand Charly, which even has destined a special line of footwear for the French.

In addition, Gignac is image of the French brand Celio, which recently opened a store in Monterrey, where the forward is one of the greatest references in football.

When did Sebastián Córdova sign with Tigres?

According to the Multimedios journalist, Willie gonzalez, Sebastian Cordóva will be arriving this Tuesday, December 21 at Monterrey for sign his contract that binds him with Tigres for the next four years.