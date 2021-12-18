‘Top Gun: Maverick’: The Real Reason For Tom Cruise Sequel Delayed – Movie News

The film, the continuation of the iconic ‘Top Gun (Idols of the air)’, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and hits theaters in the United States on November 19.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Top Gun (Idols of the air) by Tony Scott, has recently pushed back its release date. The film starring Tom Cruise will hit theaters in the United States on November 19th -In Spain we will have to wait to know the exact day. Previously, the plan was for the July 16th.

The news of this change of date and other titles of Paramount Pictures What Mission: Impossible 7 seemed to be related to another powerful premiere: Black widow. The prequel about Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) from Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive in movie theaters on July 9th -also to Disney + via Premium access– and that could mean that the film about the Avenger took viewers away from the new Cruise. It is also planned that Space Jam: New Legends, the sequel to Space Jam, premieres on July 16th. However, the real reason for the change in the Top Gun: Maverick is another.

Always according to THR, the movie delay is due to Cruise is expected to start a ‘tour’ around the world to promote the film. The aforementioned medium indicates that the actor is one of the few names in Hollywood who can improve the box office of a movie by appearing in ‘premieres’ and television programs around the world. Heading into the summer, the movie’s previous date, it seemed unlikely that Cruise would be able to pull that off. However, autumn seems like a more positive time in that regard.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set more than 30 years after the events of the first installment. Pete mitchell He was one of the best pilots in the Navy and must face his past when required to become an instructor at the Fighter Pilot Academy. His students are a new generation of pilots among which is Bradley bradshaw, the son of Goose, his former partner deceased.

In addition to Cruise, the film features Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. On these lines, do not miss the trailer.