Tom Holland, ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man: “I want to take a break and start a family”

Tom holland He is, without a doubt, one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. This is supported by the recent premiere of the third part of the saga Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the 25-year-old actor has given life to Marvel’s mythical spider-like superhero.

However, the end of his character may be closer than we think. And it is not a matter of the franchise, but of the actor himself, who seems to have in mind new personal aspirations beyond acting, as he himself has revealed in an interview with the magazine People.

Door open to a new Spider-Man?

Although Holland has assured that he loved “every minute” of this third installment and that he feels very grateful to have progressed with his character during these years, it seems that the actor does not rule out the superhero’s goodbye: “I don’t want to say goodbye Spider-Man, but I feel like we could be ready to say goodbye to spider-man“.

The British actor has been putting himself in the shoes of the superhero since 2015, when he played the cobweb thrower for the first time in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, he seems ready to usher in a new future for the character: “I don’t want to be responsible for retaining the next young man who deserves it.”

As in the past with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland believes that it’s time to switch into spider-man character and bet on diversity: “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that is more diverse, maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We have had three Spider-Man in a row, we have all been the same. It would be good to see something different”.

Determined to focus on “starting a family”

The actor is now at the peak of his career, with new films waiting to hit theaters, such as the delivery of Uncharted, alongside Mark Wahlberg, or the Fred Astaire biopic. However, she has revealed that she now plans to focus on her personal life.

“I’ve spent the last six years very focused on my career,” says Holland. “I want to take a break and focus on form a family and find out what I want to do out of this world. “

“I love children. I can’t wait to be a fatherI can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! “the actor explained.” If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the children’s table hanging out. My dad has been a great role model for me. I think I learned it from him. So I think ‘It would be an elementary school teacher or something.’

Holland has been in a relationship with her co-star, the actress, for several years. Zendaya, with which he has always tried to maintain the utmost discretion. However, the media attention that both have aroused for their respective roles has finally made them confirm their romance themselves and have been seen regularly in public and have recorded their love on social networks.

Could we be facing a true declaration of intentions from Holland towards his partner? Wedding bells ring …