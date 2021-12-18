Tom Holland could quit acting for a while to start a family

Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios | Frazer Harrison // GettyImages



Tom holland He is experiencing a very sweet moment in his career. In recent years he starred in great films such as Cherry Y The Devil All the TimeIn addition to being very busy promoting the latest MCU movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite the great success of the trilogy and the potential that the wall-crawler has in the following phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland could be living his last days as Spider-Man.

In an interview with People, Holland spoke about what Marvel means to him and what the next step in his career could be.

«I loved every minute. I’m very grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity, keeping us, and allowing our characters to progress. It was amazing, “said Holland.

“And that’s why I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel like we could be ready for that moment.”

Spider-Man has been played by three actors, starting with Tobey Maguire (2002), followed by Andrew Garfield (2012) and culminating with Tom Holland, who believes that it is time for a new change.

I don’t want to be responsible for keeping the next young man who deserves it. I’d love to see a Spider-Man future that’s more diverse, maybe a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We have had three Spider-Man in a row; we have all been the same. It would be nice to see something different »

Is Zendaya the reason for Tom Holland’s possible retirement?

With these statements, it seems that Holland is unofficially saying goodbye to the character. It is possible that the actor’s motive for hanging the cobwebs is his personal life.

“I have spent the last six years very focused on my career. I want to take a break and start a family, find out what I want to do outside of this (show) world, “Holland explained to People magazine.

The actor believes that he has what it takes to be a father, since his bond with children has always been very strong.

“I love children. I can’t wait to be a father. If I’m at a wedding or party, I’m always at the children’s table hanging out. My dad has been a great role model for me »

Tom Holland assumed the mantle of Spider-Man in 2016, in the film Captain America: Civil War, to later star Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. After that, he starred in four other films in the franchise, including Avengers: Endgame and the most recent Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So far, neither Marvel Studios nor Holland himself have given official information about what will happen to the character of Peter Parker in the MCU.

The bromance between Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon

It is no secret to anyone that there is a very close relationship between Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon. In an interview with People they recalled the beginning of their great friendship.

“Jon Watts (director of Spider-Man: No Way Home) tasked us with becoming best friends, which happened very easily,” Holland said.

“We hit it off right away,” added Batalon.

“Jacob ended up moving in with me when we shot the first movie. I have an album of us while we lived in that house and what we did. God forbid that album ever comes out! “Recalled Holland.

The actors say that working on the Spider-Man trilogy connected them a lot, as well as Zendaya, Holland’s girlfriend in the movie and in real life.

“Because we went through all of this together, we are very close,” Batalon explained.

What do you think Tom Holland’s career fate will be? Is Zendaya Holland’s reason to think about starting a family? Give your opinion in the comments.

