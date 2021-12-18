Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are ready. And you?

The next February 11, 2022 will be released Uncharted: The Movie. And to celebrate that there are less than 2 months until this long-awaited event, Sony Pictures has shared with all the fans a new promotional poster. And the truth is that video game fans will love it on which this production is based.

In the poster we can see both Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) like Victor Sullivan, ‘Sully’ (played by Mark Wahlberg) on ​​one of his treasure hunting adventures. What’s more, the background scene, with what appears to be a wrecked ship, is very much in the of the IP. You can see it below:

The race for the greatest treasure ever found begins in # UnchartedTheFilm, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exclusively in theaters February 11. @playstationes pic.twitter.com/bIxGqJ4NtN – Sony Pictures Spain (@sonypictures_es) December 15, 2021

Beyond details such as the color tone, also very consistent with the saga from PlayStation, the truth is that the characterization of the characters is very successful, also in details like the costumes, the poses of the actors, or their faces. Although, in reality, we haven’t seen anything really new with this poster.

Anyway, and as a result of the statements that Tom Holland has been making, we can hope the movie doesn’t cut one bit when it comes to porting the stunts of these characters to the big screen. In fact, Holland himself recently claimed that playing Nathan Drake in Uncharted had “completely shattered.” Which It becomes the daily bread for the character in the games, Clear.

As for the story, by now we know that the movie will not adapt any of the games in the Naughty Dog saga as such. Although that does not mean that he cannot recreate some of his most iconic scenes from the franchise, as we have seen in the trailer for the film. What’s more, we know the plot will focus on the origins of Nathan Drake.