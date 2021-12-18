Tom Cruise puts giant Colorado ranch up for sale for $ 33 million

Tom Cruise, an actor who needs no more introduction than the sound of pronouncing his name, has just released an impressive ranch in Telluride (Colorado, USA) for $ 39.5 million, € 33.1 a year. current change. The protagonist of Mission Impossible He bought it in the early 1990s and over the years invested a huge amount of money to create a movie haven.

The house is between two national parks. Sotheby’s International Realty

The main mansion has another annex for guests. Sotheby’s International Realty

Bought it in the early 90’s

It has been difficult for the actor to lower his price because until now he was not prepared to get rid of a farm that he adores; it was he who designed the main house

The farm is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and its dimensions are enormous, no less than 130 hectares. In 2014 it already put it up for sale for 50 million euros, although the operation did not appear in the portfolio of conventional agencies. His real estate agent adds that Cruise was actually asking for such a high figure because he wasn’t ready to get rid of it. And it is that the actor himself was the one who designed the main house.



The peaceful porch. Sotheby’s International Realty

Interior of the main house. Sotheby’s International Realty

The house is surrounded by 130 Ha of forest. Sotheby’s International Realty

The 930m2 mansion is a four bedroom stone and cedar cabin, with massive beamed ceilings and multiple fireplaces, a library, billiard room, spa, office and garage. There is also an attached house for guests, another for the service. The estate has a trail for snowmobiles and ATVs, a sports court and a helipad for Cruise-style landings.

Between two national parks

The estate includes a guest house, helipad and endless network of forest trails for hiking

Far view of the cabin. Sotheby’s International Realty

Night view of Tom Cruise’s shelter. Sotheby’s International Realty

The property is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, USA. Sotheby’s International Realty

Located on a mountainous slope and between the San Juan and Uncompahgre National Forests of Colorado, it is eleven kilometers from the town of Telluride and sufficiently protected from the public eye by a path of more than a kilometer and a half long from the entrance to the property.