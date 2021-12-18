Tom Cruise is even happier when he’s about to die

Tom Cruise is the man with the largest Hollywood genitalia and one of the worst tempers in the entire movie industry. movie theater Gringo. But she’s happy even when she knows her life is at risk.

Tom Cruise is known to have a terrible temper. He’s a moody, and we have the necessary proof. But it turns out that the cursed man is quite happy when he does what he likes the most, which is not necessarily making movies, but risking his life within his films.

In addition to his bad mood, it is also well known that Tom likes to do his own action sequences without the help of a stunt double.. For your next movie by Mission Impossible 7 Tom climbed on the roof of a locomotive during the scene of a moving train. He has broken bones. They almost beheaded him. He has climbed mountains and buildings as tall as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. He is truly crazy, but happy.

As revealed during an interview in The Graham Norton Show, each of his scenes fill him with life:

“The first time you do a stunt it is stressful, but also exhilarating. I have been told several times during the filming of a trick to stop smiling“, He counted.

Tom also revealed that the secret to getting out of each of his feats alive is to train, study and take the time to solve his sequences. He’s damn unhappy, quite happy. Tom is nearing 60, but his gallantry shows no signs of slowing down. His next madness will be to record the first movie in space.

Due to the pandemic, almost all of Tom’s upcoming films have been delayed.. While Top gun Y Mission: Impossible 7 They will not be released until November 19 and May 22, 2022, respectively. Mission: Impossible 8 it was delayed until July 7, 2023.

***

Just like the world needs Tom Cruise movies, bad horror movies are needed too. Be sure to visit our channel Youtube.