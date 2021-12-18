Tom Cruise celebrated his 59th birthday “in English”

Considering that the actor Tom cruise You are in the UK these days and you have more free time than you would like – as the film had to be suspended recently “Mission: Impossible 7” due to an outbreak of coronavirus within his team-, it is understandable that the Hollywood star gathered last Saturday a few friends at his home in Biggin Hill, south of the British capital, to celebrate his 59th birthday and very English.

And it is that, as is clear from the information to which the newspaper has had access The Sun, the culmination of the celebrations took place just after the Euro Cup quarter-final match between England and Ukraine, the result of which was nothing less than a resounding 4-0 victory for the “three lions”. Since many of the guests at the event were from the country where Tom currently resides, the festivities were certainly assured.

Given how much he loves football and how quickly he has adapted to the peculiarities of British culture – traveling regularly to London for his work and also for a change of scene whenever he feels like it – it is not surprising that Tom effusively supported the English team and that he felt so identified with the emotions displayed by his friends.

“The entire nation is mesmerized by soccer and Tom has been no exception. He’s hooked on the Euro. He turned 59 last Saturday and invited several friends to his house to watch the game. Obviously, the result made the party even more special. “revealed an informant to the aforementioned newspaper.

