Today’s Games: Rayadas vs Tigres: Summary, goals and best plays of the Liga MX Femenil 2021 royal final

Final result: Monterrey 2-2 Tigres | Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2021, IDA Final

Friends of MARCA Claro thank you very much for having followed the minute by minute of the first leg final of the Liga MX Femenil between Rayadas de Monterrey and Tigres, where they tied 2-2 and everything will be defined in the return leg at the University Stadium next Monday.

90 + 3 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | The match ends at the Steel Giant, Rayadas and Amazonas leave everything for the return next Monday, where we will meet the new champions.

90 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | Two minutes are added to the engagement in the Sultana del Norte.

89 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | Final straight of the match in the Sultana del Norte, if the score remains so, everything will be defined in the Volcano next Monday.

87 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | Last minutes of the first leg in the Steel Giant, the tie remains in the North Sultana. Rayadas insists more on this final stretch of commitment.

84 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | Desiree Monsivis crashes the ball off the crossbar and the Rayadas stay close to the goal, this in a free kick outside the area. Close to the premises.

82 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | Change of Stripes. Yamile Franco leaves the field, Valeria Del Campo enters the same.

78 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | Tigres fans wake up at the Steel Giant and there is a great atmosphere in the stadium. The Amazons are more in this match closing.

73 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | The Amazons are already better and they stay close to the third, this after a very good collective move that ends up in the hands of the striped goalkeeper.

71 ‘| Monterrey 2-2 Tigers | GOOOOOL OF TIGERS! Stephany Mayor does not forgive after going hand in hand with the rival goalkeeper and in a spectacular way defines above to tie the game at the Steel Giant. Great goal!

70 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | The last 20 minutes are played in this attractive first leg of the Liga MX Femenil, the Rayadas continue with the advantage and everything will be defined in the second leg next Monday at the Volcano.

68 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | Mariana Cadena is reprimanded for cutting off an advance by the visitors.

64 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | The game is still intense in the Sultana del Norte, but the clarity has dropped for both teams. The Rayadas remain with the advantage on the scoreboard.

60 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | First modification for Tigers. Natalia Villareal leaves the field and Jana Gutirrez enters.

56 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | The locals do not want surprises and are looking for the second goal, that has caused them to leave several spaces in the lower zone and thus the visitors look dangerous. Great match at the Steel Giant.

49 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | The duel continues at the beginning of the second half, where the locals already had a chance to score.

46 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | Actions at the Steel Giant resume.

This is how the Rayadas team celebrated the first goal!

45 + 3 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | The first half ends at the Gigante de Acero, Monterrey goes to rest with the advantage in the first leg final.

45 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | The whistler decides to add three minutes to this intense first half, where the Rayadas already took the lead again on the scoreboard.

41 ‘| Monterrey 2-1 Tigers | STRIPED GOOOOOL! The Amazonas defense is wrong due to lack of communication and Lizette Rodríguez takes the opportunity to push the ball and make the second.

36 ‘| Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | The Amazons are the ones who dominate the game, but the Rayadas do not give up doing damage and by way of the counterattack they decide to attack at times.

30 ‘| Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | We arrived at the first half hour of the final leg of the Liga MX Femenil, where both teams have given us a first half full of emotions.

25 ‘| Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | The change is made, Christina Burkenroad leaves due to the blow to the head and Lizette Rodriguez enters.

23′ | Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | Hard hit on the field, Christina Burkenroad receives medical attention after a hard impact to the head, where the concussion protocol enters to check the situation of the player and she will have to be replaced.

19 ‘| Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | GOOOOOOOL OF TIGERS! The visitors reacted in a good way after the goal and Alejandra Espinoza tied the score with a header. Alejandra Godnez had made the save of the night, but on the rebound the feline player remained attentive and only pushed the ball.

11 ‘| Monterrey 1-0 Tigers | STRIPED GOOOOOOL! Cristina Ferral puts the ball in her own door after trying to reject it. Diana Evangelista sends a poisonous cross down the right side and causes the first goal of this final.

09 ‘| Monterrey 0-0 Tigers | First arrival of Rayadas! Desiree Monsivis goes alone and cannot make a good definition and loses the advantage after crashing the ball into the rival goalkeeper.

05 ‘| Monterrey 0-0 Tigers | Both teams take to the field with their traditional uniforms in a great setting at the Steel Giant, which looks with a very good entry in its stands.

02 ‘| Monterrey 0-0 Tigers | The felines arrive first and they do it with danger. Mara Sanchez enters from the side on the right and takes the lead of the goalkeeper, but the goalkeeper’s shrinkage prevents the first of the visitors.

01 ‘| Monterrey 0-0 Tigers | The whistling Aldo Ballesteros Barba whistles the start of this first leg final. The ball is already rolling in the Steel Giant.

ALL READY IN THE NORTH SULTANA!

Both teams are already on the field of play and The protocolary ceremony will take place prior to the first leg final, where the National Anthem will be sung.

The teams are already warming up in the Steel Giant

Ace jumps to the field Tigres tonight

These are the eleven headlines of the Rayadas

This is what the trophy looks like in the Steel Giant

This Monday we will have new champions of the Liga MX Femenil and This Friday the first commitment is played and the trophy is present at BBVA.

The way of Tigres in this Liguilla to reach the final

The felines have been the team to beat in this Apertura 2021, where they were in first place without losing any game and that was their way in this League.

Quarterfinal first leg | Cruz Azul 0-4 Tigers | The Ferris Wheel

Quarterfinal round | Tigres 4-0 Cruz Azul | University Stadium

Semifinal first leg | America 2-1 Tigers | Aztec stadium

Round semi-final | Tigers 4-0 America | University Stadium

The path of Rayadas in this Liguilla to reach the final

This was the way of the Rayadas to the final, where they had many problems and in both games they advanced for the position in the table.

Quarterfinal first leg | Xolos 1-1 Monterrey | Hot Stadium

Quarterfinal round | Monterrey 1-1 Xolos | BBVA Stadium

Semifinal first leg | Atlas 1-0 Monterrey | Jalisco Stadium

Round semi-final | Monterrey 2-1 Atlas | BBVA Stadium

How many Liga MX finals have these teams played?

Tigres and Rayadas have played the most final since the Liga MX Femenil was created, This Friday they will play their fifth final and here we count these finals and who has won the most.

Closing 2018 | Tigres (4) 4-4 (2) Monterrey | Champion Tigers

Closing 2019 | Tigres 3-2 Monterrey | Champion Tigers

Opening 2019 | Tigres 1-2 Monterrey | Monterrey champion

Opening 2020 | Tigres (3) 1-1 (2) Monterrey | Champion Tigers

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Friends of MARCA Claro are welcome to the first leg of the Liga MX Femenil, where the Rayadas de Monterrey host the Tigres leaders at the Steel Giant, who come from thrashing America to access and seek the three-time championship in women’s soccer in Mexico. A great game awaits us in the Sultana del Norte.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state