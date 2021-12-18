Today’s Free Fire Codes December 18, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire gives us, another day, the possibility of expanding our inventory without having to pay absolutely anything: we already have the new list of free rewards codes for today, Sunday 1st8 from December 2021. Make the most of everything the famous battle royale adding new cosmetic items. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today, December 18, 2021

96Y4-CNBZ-GV35

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

POYR-RVNB-FSLP

ESX2-4ADS-GM4K

AJDG-753H-LHS5

HSCD-SJOH-F47H

BSJS-FSIG-58H3

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. PC gamers have the opportunity to download it for free by following this simple procedure.

Source | PrepareExams