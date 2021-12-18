Three games postponed due to increased team cases – El Financiero

The NFL postponed three weekend games amid a troubling wave of COVID-19 infections across various league teams: Las Vegas in Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia Sunday through Tuesday.

The Browns were at risk of losing up to 16 of their regular players for Saturday’s engagement, so that match is now scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday. It will be televised on the NFL Network.

Washington and Philadelphia will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the same time as the Seahawks and Rams game. Both games will be televised on Fox and available on Sunday Ticket.

“We have made these calendar adjustments based on in medical councils and after discussing it with the NFLPA (the players union) given that we are experiencing a new highly contagious form of the virus this week, which caused a substantial increase in cases throughout the league, ”the NFL detailed in a statement.

“We will continue to make decisions by consulting medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the community of the NFL ””, aimed.

Previously, the NFL had no plans to reschedule any game due to COVID-19 outbreaks. He had even warned that the no-losses rule “might apply,” but recent developments with the omicron variant have forced the league to change its stance.

The move was not well received by some Raiders players.

“I follow the rules just to be lied to and the rules are adapted,” criticized linebacker KJ Wright in a tweet addressed to the league and the players union. “If it had been the other way around, I swear we’d play tomorrow.”

The NFL’s decision comes after a person familiar with the situation the Browns are dealing with revealed to The Associated Press that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had joined the team’s extensive list of COVID-19 reserves.

Clowney tested positive, as did linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Cleveland was still testing.

Also Friday, Saints head coach Sean Payton, tested positive for coronavirus and was immediately isolated from the team.

Payton, who is vaccinated and had already contracted the coronavirus in 2020, will remain in quarantine for 10 days unless he meets the requirements established by the NFL so that a fully vaccinated individual can return to his team’s facilities.

The Saints announced that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been assigned the duties of head coach for Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return for New Orleans’ game against the Miami Dolphins on December 27.

For its part, Washington added quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve roster on Friday, creating complete uncertainty in the team’s plans for their engagement in Philadelphia.

Based on updated league rules, Heinicke still has a chance to play if he tests negative twice and he remains asymptomatic. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen entered coronavirus protocols on Tuesday and there is also the possibility of having him if he complies with the procedures.

Practice team quarterback Kyle Shurmur could be assigned to face the Eagles in the event that neither Heinicke nor Allen are available. Shurmur played at the college level with Vanderbilt and is the son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Washington also signed Garrett Gilbert from the New England Patriots practice team on Friday. Gilbert started an NFL game with Dallas and is familiar with head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner from when he played for them in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers.

With the addition of Heinicke and the removal of center Keith Ismael from the COVID-19 roster, Washington has 21 players discarded for coronavirus-related reasons, including two players on the injury reserve list and two from the practice team.

Washington (6-7) currently has the final wild-card ticket in the National Conference as it prepares to face the Eagles on Matchday 15, who are also 6-7 and returning from their bye week.