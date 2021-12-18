This was Kylie Jenner’s luxurious baby shower – Publimetro México

The Kardashian clan summoned an exclusive and select group of friends to celebrate the elegant baby show of Kylie Jenner, who is about to welcome her second baby. The famous received the surprise from her sister Khloé Kardashian who took care of all the preparations.

The 24-year-old socialite, mother of three-year-old little Stormi, was crouched by family and friends at a meeting held at a mansion in Hidden Hills, California, according to the newspaper. Daily mail. The family avoided sharing part of the party on social networks where Jenner and her partner have kept a low profile after the tragedy of the Astroworld concert in Texas, organized by the rapper.

Kylie jenner

The couple confirmed last September that they are expecting their second baby amid rumors of reconciliation. With an emotional video they showed the moment in which they took the pregnancy test, attended their first medical check-up and notified the famous grandmother, Kriss Jenner, who could not hold back her tears.

However, it has not disclosed the date of possible delivery or the gender of the baby. For the baby show, they wanted to hold an intimate event with very few friends, seeking a secrecy similar to the one they maintained while waiting for their first daughter Stormi. Without hesitation, the Kardashian sisters were at the party, as were Kylie Jenner’s nephews, including Kim Kardashian’s four children, Kourtney and Khloé’s little girl.

According to the TZM site, large tents were set up in the place for several months to ensure the privacy of the attendees. There were also several candy stations and a massage area. Travis Scott, who resumed his relationship with the socialite after almost two years of their separation, has been focused on waiting for his second baby, supporting the famous in the last weeks of pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis have been together at the house, making final preparations for the arrival of their baby. Travis has been very supportive throughout the pregnancy but now they are spending more time as a family. Kylie is really enjoying this moment, she loves nothing more than being home from where she can run her business and hang out with Stormi, ”a source close to the couple told US Weekly magazine.

The couple separated in 2019 and resumed their relationship in the middle of last year. Since then they have become inseparable. “They have supported each other, they are both excited about the baby’s arrival.” In February 2018, the socialite and the rapper surprised by announcing the birth of their first daughter, Stormi Webster, after a pregnancy they kept secret.

The celebrity, who began dating Travis shortly after breaking up with rapper Tyga, explained a few months later the reason for staying away from the cameras and the public while waiting for her baby. “I’m sorry I kept you in the dark despite all the speculation… my pregnancy was one that I chose not to face the world. I knew for myself that I needed to prepare for this role in my life in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way. “