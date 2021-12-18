This is what Rihanna would earn if she sold her lingerie firm | Fashion and Beauty

Rihanna has shown in the last two years that he is not just one of the biggest stars on the world music scene rather she is an amazing businesswoman. Despite the fact that the pandemic has hit one of her creations (the Fenty fashion line has closed down), the soloist has achieved in 2 years that another of her companies is worth as much as a successful musical career.

After the conglomerate with which you have closed deals has closed a new investment for your lingerie firm, the value of Savage X Fenty it has skyrocketed to over $ 1 billion ($ 1 trillion in US terms).

The line was officially launched in 2018. In the last two years it has managed to displace other big brands that dominated the lingerie market to the point that their shows have been relegated by Rihanna’s.

There is no doubt that his designs and his idea of ​​dressing women of any size comfortable and sexy has been one of his best business bets. In fact, during all this time it has been the singer from Barbados herself who has worn some of her models, showing that her lingerie feels like a glove to any type of body.

The vindication of the beauty of the female body whatever its shape is one of the added values ​​of Savage X Fenty Although it cannot be directly quantified in those billions of value, it does have an impact on its image. In fact, their campaigns are communicated worldwide and both anonymous models and top models have posed with their clothes.

The lingerie firm is certainly Rihanna’s most profitable business. And we must not forget that he has also had a musical career stopped for half a decade and two other companies: Fenty Beauty makeup and Fenty Skin of beauty cosmetic products.