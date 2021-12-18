This is the Christmas program in Mediaset Spain, with the expected return of the musical galas

The Christmas parties They are one of the most anticipated by the Spanish; in fact, tradition rules and television is still one more diner around the table. The chains are aware of this and, still immersed in the coronavirus pandemic, Mediaset has unveiled the highlights of its programming for the last days of December. Music, interviews, parties and specials will flood the grills of Telecinco and Cuatro.

Lara Álvarez and Joaquín Prat

Lara Álvarez and Joaquín Prat take charge of ‘Long live the party’, a gala in the purest ‘La noche en Paz’ style. With this idea, Telecinco recovers a format that gave it so many joys in the past during the days of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Among the attendees, we will be able to see artists of the stature of Rosalía, Raw Alejandro, Camila Cabello or Dua Lipa. There will also be no shortage of voices from the chain’s talents, such as, for example, Brequette (‘Top Star’), Indigo Salvador (‘Idol Kids’) or Cristina Ramos (‘Got Talent 1’).

Throughout the Christmas weeks, Toñi Moreno was commissioned to captain ‘His house is yours’, a special where interview to Bertín Osborne from the singer’s home. With a relaxed chat, both he and his ex-wife Fabiola Martínez will be around the table, and Pedro Piqueras will even appear unexpectedly. However, anecdotes, laughter and a curious balance of his life professional will take over this peculiar interview.

Leaving aside the key nights of the parties, Telecinco also The romantic comedy ‘Besos al aire’ premieres openly. Although many were able to learn about its plots through Disney +, Mediaset has decided that Christmas is the perfect space for it to see the light in the open. Paco León, its protagonist, gives life to Javi and, through his experiences, viewers can be aware of that deserved tribute that is paid to every professional who watched over our health and security in the worst moments of the pandemic.

Specials in their regular programming and the end of ‘Secret Story’

The night of December 23, ‘Secret Story: The House of Secrets’ says goodbye to its followers, with one of the most controversial endings in a coexistence reality show. In addition, the rest of the daily formats will be very close to the present, with coverage to the Lottery Draw from ‘The Ana Rosa Program’. On the other hand, ‘It’s already noon’, ‘Socialité’ or ‘Viva la vida’ will be very attached to everything that happens, yes, with festive reasons too. ‘Save me’ will do the same with the best of 2021 in the world of the heart.

Chimes from Cádiz

Paz Padilla and Carlos Sobera take the lead from one of the most special nights of the year. Traveling to Vejer de la Frontera, they want to value Hazas de la Suerte, candidates to be Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage. Both presenters will sneak into all the chains of the group Mediaset, except for Boing.

Four strip of ‘High tension’, ‘First Dates’ and Cinema

It is also a classic from the group’s red chain to program specials in their usual formats. During the days of Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings, ‘High tension’ arrives with the return of some contestants highlights and some awards that will go to an NGO. On the other hand, ‘Everything is a lie’ will elaborate rankings of the most outstanding, with the most shocking hoaxes of the year.

During the New Year’s Eve, ‘First Dates’ dresses up so that the triumph of love is possible until the last moment. In the same way, the cinema makes its way with titles like “Kill Santa”, “Mortal Engines”, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” or “Arlo’s Journey”. Finally, Mediaset does not forget ‘Fourth millennium’, bringing the mysteries behind the horror movies set at Christmas on December 26.