This is how you can access the hidden Netflix catalog

Throughout the years, Netflix It has managed to host a gigantic number of films and series, both original and licensed. However, due to the algorithm that dictates the material for each user, not many can enjoy the full catalog that this platform offers. Fortunately, there is a simple way to correct this. If you want to know how to access the complete Netflix library, here we tell you.

All you need is to use a PC and have an active Netflix account. If you meet these two requirements, you’ve already done it. You just have to enter the Netflix Category Lookup site here, ready. This page gives us access to the complete library of this service, in a way that is not dictated by your consumption habits. Here you only need to select a category, and once you are satisfied, you will be redirected to the streaming platform.

For example, when selecting the documentary category, a submenu with more specific genres will appear. By clicking on the one that most catches your attention, you will be directed to the official Netflix site, where all the tapes that are related to what you are looking for will appear. It is important to mention that Netflix Category Lookup only works on PC, and not on mobile devices or any other way to enjoy this platform.

In related topics, here we tell you why Netflix canceled the series of Cowboy bebop. Similarly, Netflix is ​​working on a Mega Man movie.

Editor’s Note:

Although Netflix’s algorithm is quite successful in most cases, this substantially limits the chances that you will be able to find something completely new. Hopefully with this little trick things are different for you.

Via: Netflix Category Lookup