They reveal the player that Tigres would have offered to Club América for Sebastián Córdova

The future of Sebastian Cordova still unclear. Apparently, the leadership of the America club maintains his idea of ​​exchanging or transferring it, despite the unsuccessful attempt with the Chivas of Guadalajara, negotiation in which he also entered Uriel antuna. And who appeared on the scene after reversing with him Flock it was UANL Tigers.

The feline cast whose coach is Miguel Herrera, not only would he have presented himself as the new interested party, but also, from the institution of Coapa They would have already contacted them to start conversations and, in that way, see how to find a recipient for the last ’10’ of the group that he directs Santiago Solari.

In this context of the possibility that, apparently, is still latent, The Sniper of the RÉCORD newspaper, reported this Thursday, December 16, that the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León made a concrete proposal to the Eagles of America for Sebastian Cordova, in which they included a player plus a financial offer.

The footballer in question would have been the 23-year-old Uruguayan Leonardo Fernandez Lopez, but the high command of the Cream blue decided to scrap the offer and opt for hiring Diego Valdes from Santos Laguna, waiting for an approach that seduces enough to let go of the element born in Aguascalientes.

Nicolás Benedetti will continue his career in Mazatlán

This Thursday, December 16, the Eagles of America they fired on their account of the social network Twitter, at the wheel of Colombia Nicolas Benedetti, who will continue his professional career in the Mazatlan Soccer Club. “Thanks Nicolas Benedetti for defending our colors. We wish you all the success in your loan with Mazatlan“.