They ask to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it would cause blood clots | News from Mexico

WASHINGTON.-An advisory committee of the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) changed its recommendation on covid-19 vaccines on Thursday to make it clear that the doses of Pfizer and Moderna are preferable over those of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

By 15 votes in favor and none against, the Advisory Committee of the CDC Centers on Immunization Practices supported a recommendation stating that “messenger RNA vaccines are preferred to the vaccine of Janssen against covid-19 for those over 18 years of age “.

Following this vote, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must decide whether or not to accept the committee’s decision.

The scientific committee endorsed this update of its recommendation after hearing new data indicating that a rare syndrome of blood clots it is more common among people who have recently received the Janssen vaccine than previously believed.

The CDC has so far registered in the US 54 cases of this syndrome of thrombocytopenia, a decrease in platelets in the blood, since the serum began to be administered.

Of those people, at least nine have lost their lives, of which seven are women and two, men.

The US has three approved vaccines: Pfizer Y Modern, which require two doses, and Johnson & Johnson, which is single-dose.

The Pfizer and Moderna sera use messenger RNA technology, which is a kind of code that the vaccine delivers to cells. This code serves as an instruction manual for the vaccinated’s immune system to learn to recognize the coronavirus and attack it.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a adenovirus, which is a “deactivated” virus that sends instructions to the body of the vaccinated person to combat covid-19.