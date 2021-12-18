‘They are chicanadas and delaying tactics’, AMLO tells the INE about suspension of consultation – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador trust that the revocation inquiry mandate as indicated by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) despite the fact that the National Electoral Institute (INE) seeks the suspension The exercise.

“They are chicanadas, they are delaying tactics, they look like Huizacher lawyers, the fund has already been resolved, which was what mattered to us,” he said at a press conference from Tabasco.

The INE will discuss this Friday the proposal presented by Lorenzo Cordova that intends to suspend the consultation of revocation of mandate on the occasion of the budget cuts.

According to Córdova, the exercise of democracy requires resources for more than 3 thousand 830 million pesos, an objective impossible to meet with the budget decrease.

These days the INE received a setback from the Supreme Court, which dismissed the controversy presented by the electoral body, arguing that it was its duty to comply with Article 4 of the Federal mandate revocation law regardless of the resource cut.

For President López Obrador, the Court’s decision defined the destination of the consultation scheduled for April 10, 2022.

“We have to wait for the result of the vote and there is still the instance of the Electoral Court and then the Court that has already provisionally decided that the consultation should be carried out, that I think is the most important thing, that the judiciary In this case, the Court has decided that the consultation should be held, the rest is still secondary, ”he stated.

Obrador criticized INE officials, with whom he has had several frictions, claiming that his commitment to democracy has veered towards the conservative side.

“The opposition parties, including those who are councilors, used to talk about participatory democracy, the consultation, the referendum, the plebiscite, the revocation of the mandate and suddenly they change completely,” he said.