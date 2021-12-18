these are the ski resorts preferred by the famous

The harsh winter knocks on our doors, but with it comes one of the sports most loved by many: skiing. Europe has large white stations that have nothing to envy to Aspen in the United States or Mont Tremblant in Canada and where famous people and many Hollywood actors spend their vacations. What’s more, several movies have been shot in the Alps mountain range showing breathtaking views with dizzying mountains.

Luxury hotels, Michelin restaurants and spas with the best treatments mean that among the following selection of exclusive destinations to enjoy the snow are those preferred by Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Emma Watson, Chiara Ferragni, Lady Gaga and Prince William with Kate Middleton

St. Moritz

Soft sunshine in the Engadine in the middle of winter

In St. Moritz you can enjoy horseback riding through the Engadine Valley. Third parties

In St. Moritz, in the Upper Engadine, at an altitude of 1,856 m, the number of sunny days is well above average. 154 years ago, the hotelier Johannes Badrutt made a risky bet with English holidaymakers: he promised them a soft sun in the Engadine in the dead of winter. Badrutt won and St. Moritz became one of the most exclusive winter sports destinations in the world. Indeed, the winter sportsman has at his disposal 350 kilometers of slopes with a very modern infrastructure.

On the mountain next to St. Moritz, Corviglia, are some of the steepest exit slopes in Switzerland, reaching close to 100% at the Piz Nair wall. In the Cresta Run, the pilots go sledding skeleton to the ice channel. Lovers of cross-country skiing can use a network of routes of about 200 kilometers perfectly signposted in the Engadine. The amusement park for lovers of the snowboard, the curling and altitude training completes the variety of winter sports that can be practiced in this ski resort.

The Carlton Hotel is one of the favorites of the ‘celebrities’. Third parties

Celebrities visiting St. Moritz often arrive by private plane. We are talking about George Clooney, British singer Robbie Williams and supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who were joined by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver after shooting several sequences of the film in this spectacular landscape The Gucci house. And it is that, in life, Maurizio Gucci owned four chalets in Saint Moritz. In fact, his widow, Patrizia Reggiani, quarreled with him on numerous occasions because Maurizio did not want to give up any of the resorts their two daughters in common, Alessandra and Allegra.

To stay like these celebrities, and perhaps meet them, the best options are the Carlton Hotel and the Badrutt’s Palace Hotel. The first, located on the top of Lake St. Moritz, has 60 rooms and suites of up to 160 square meters with heated terraces and incredible views of the mountains that hosted two editions of the Winter Olympics. In addition, paying homage to the historical past of the place as a spa due to its medicinal waters, discovered 3000 years ago, the hotel has a spa with the best treatments. Its restaurant, Da Vittorio, is another of the great attractions of this hotel, which also organizes sleigh rides with torches and horse rides through the Engadine Valley.

Indoor swimming pool of the Badrutt Palace hotel

Legendary, without a doubt, is Badrutt’s Palace, with 156 elegant rooms and suites, all with stunning views of the lake or the center of this Swiss town. Historically they organized dances for the jet set, and even on one occasion an elephant welcomed the aristocrats who used to spend their holidays in this hotel famous also for its après ski, the aesthetic treatments it offers and the exquisite dishes of its Chesa Veglia restaurant.

One of the last hotspots is the Kulm Hotel, with two high-end fusion restaurants, The K by Mauro Colagreco and the Sunny Bar by Claudia Canessa. Tourist attractions, such as the leaning tower, the remains of the Church of San Mauricio –whose origins date back to the year 1500–, or the Segantini Museum, complete this visit to St. Moritz that will surely be unforgettable.

Gstaad

Swiss paradise with 200 kilometers of slopes

Le Petit Chalet, a charming restaurant in the Le Grand Bellevue complex Andreas Thumm

Many years ago Gstaad was a practically unknown small town located near the Swiss town of Saanen. However, when the train arrived from Montreux in 1905, hotels began to be built and eight years later it became the winter refuge of the Belgian King Albert I, who fell in love with the region, as did many English aristocrats and actors, such as Julie Andrews, who referred to Gstaad as “the last paradise in a crazy world”(The last paradise in a crazy world).

In the following decades this ski resort became the favorite of Greek royalty, the House of Savoy and personalities such as Jackie Kennedy, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, actors Roger Moore and Elizabeth Taylor, singers David Bowie and Bono and the jewelers Chopard and Cartier. The reason? 200 kilometers of slopes at a height of up to 3,000 meters, as well as several snow parks and numerous toboggan runs.

The hotel Gstaad Palace Winter Aussenansicht

Winter hikers have a network of 185 kilometers of trails and can also be practiced glacier skiing or from a helicopter.

To fully enjoy the landscape of this Swiss canton, nothing like the chalets at the Grand Bellevue hotel, which also has suites and even a private cinema, as well as an exclusive lounge for the après ski and a restaurant that delights guests and VIP clients.

Courchevel

Luxury and exclusivity in the French Alps

Landscape with views of Courchevel Baptiste Assemat

This ski paradise located in the French Alps, in the Tarentaise Valley, Savoy, is part of Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski area in the world, with more than 600 kilometers of interconnected ski slopes reaching 1,747 meters Tall. It is also the only French winter resort to have six buildings registered as a historical monument in France, with five as the most outstanding of 20th century mountain architecture.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Pippa Middelton and Leonardo DiCaprio, with their 20 bodyguards, are some of the celebrities who flock to Courchevel whenever they can to slide down its ski areas or shop in its exclusive boutiques. To rest, they are regulars of the Hotel Cheval Blanc Palace, in Jardin Alpin, decorated by the prominent interior designer Sybille de Margerie, and the Hotel Grandes Alpes Private. Luxury and exclusivity of suites, spaces lounge and renowned spas.

Grandes Alpes Private with spa and luxury lounge Third parties

Added to all this is the art at the table represented by the three Michelin star restaurant La Bouitte, by the brothers René and Maxime Meilleur. A cuisine inspired by the origin of taste through seasonal products in irresistible compositions for the palate. Desserts deserve special mention, a wonderful and sweet culmination for a memorable meal.

Cortina d’Ampezzo

Skiing like the Olympians and secret agents

Atmosphere on the terrace of the Gran Hotel Savoia

The most cinematic ski resort is neither in France nor in Switzerland. Followers of the James Bond saga, hungry for the best adrenaline, know that it is Cortina d’Ampezzo, one of the imposing scenes of only for your eyes (1981). The small town is located in the northern Italian province of Belluno, in the Veneto region, near the Austrian border. Surrounded by the imposing peaks of Tofana, Monte Cristallo and the Dolomites of Sorapis, Cortina is known as the Regina delle Dolomiti ‘(Queen of the Dolomites). In the 007 saga, Roger Moore stars in fast-paced action scenes for more than 100 km. of tracks, which in 1956 hosted the Winter Olympics.

However, Her Majesty’s secret agent, the most terrifying villains, and an impressive Carole Bouquet as a Bond girl were all gotten ahead of the set of The Pink Panther, which in 1963 chose the ski resort to locate its plot. Also one of the action figures of the nineties, Sylvester Stallone, climbed the whitish dolomite landscapes in the film Maximum risk (1993).

Grand Hotel Savoia in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Third parties

To feel like one of these Hollywood stars, the best place to stay is the Grand Hotel Savoia, built in 1912. Great stars like Charlton Heston and Sophia Loren have stayed in its rooms, as well as political leaders like Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Currently the hotel has been renovated also adopting a contemporary style and has a bar where they go celebrities like Chiara Ferragni and Emma Watson attracted by mastery in mixology served in front of breathtaking topography landscapes.

Kitzbühel

The best Austrian destination

Kitzbühel is the place where skiing originated. Mirja Geh

On the Tyrolean slopes of the Alps, the perennial sleet covers Kitzbühel, the town that gave birth to the quintessential snow sport, skiing. It was the spring of 1893 when a man on skis, Frank Reisch, was gliding enthusiastically down Kitzbüheler Horn Mountain. His skills were reported that same year in the magazine Der Schneeschuh (Skiing) in which it would be the first report on this sport.

Soon after, locals and visitors began to enjoy the experience and the first alpine competitions were established. In a few years, the resort Once summer, Kitzbühel became the number one destination for snow activities in Austria, which is why it is known as ‘the city of sport’. Adding to the unflappable beauty of the place are five years of upgrades to the slopes, making the resort an exceptional place for the royal family of Monaco, the Swarovski clan and Roger Federer.

The royal family of Monaco and Roger Federer are some of the personalities who choose this destination. Third parties

The hotel more chic from Kitzbühel is the Tennerhof Luxury, which opened its doors in 1679. To fully enjoy the views of the Alps, it is best to opt for one of its chalets-suits of up to 120 square meters. The hotel’s spa is also another great attraction and has been awarded numerous times for its facilities and treatments.