The worst signing of Ricardo Peláez continues to cause problems for Chivas

For the Chivas de Guadalajara it has not been easy to deal with the reinforcements that in some moment came as the “bomb” signings and they stayed a simple attempt, such is the case of Jose Madueña, who arrived at the institution at the hands of the director deportivo Ricardo Peláez in 2019 and it has been one of the worst hires that continues to give the leadership headaches.

The defender promised a lot when he put on the Sacred Flock shirt, However, he never managed to win a place with any of the previous coaches, since neither Luis Fernando Tena and Victor Manuel Vucetich They considered him in their respective teams, which is why the viacrusis that the Guadalajara leadership continues to pay began.

At least in the last three tournamentYes, the board has been looking for accommodation in another team, but having no luck they have had to continue paying his salary, since Chivas spent more than four million dollars on his signing that have never been paid on the court or in his finances, so now Madueña will play in the Expansion League with Tepatitlán.

According to information from journalist David Medrano, José Madueña arranged for the military with Tepatitlán of the Silver Division where Guadalajara You will have to pay part of your salary, this with the intention of not taking over the salary alone and also to try to increase its value, in case they decide to sell it in the future. With this it is clear that the former element of America and Atlas It is one of the worst hires he has made Peláez since he arrived in Chivas, if not the worst.

“One of the first hires of Ricardo Peláez as a director of Chivas. Madueña did not work; in a year and a half he only played in 3 games and six months ago he was loaned to Bravos de Juárez, where he did not stand out either. Is about to play for Tepatitlán in the Expansion League in a compromise where most of the defender’s salary will be covered between Chivas and Juárez ”, it was part of what Medrano published.