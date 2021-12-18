The white Christmas that VTR proposes

That white Christmas, full of snow, with freezing temperatures, and burning fireplaces It is a reality very alien to the one we live on this side of the world every December 25 with an average 30 degrees.

But no matter how far away all this can be seen from these altitudes, the cinema works its magic and is in charge of transporting us until that movie Christmas. And it is VTR clients who will be able to live this experience thanks to the large list of productions that make up the Christmas special that HBO Max has available this month.

Four Christmases (2008), Dear christmas (2020) and The Angel Tree (2020), are three romantic comedies that headline this special. The first, starring Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, playing a San Francisco couple pressured to visit their divorced parents’ four homes on Christmas Day.

In the second, the former Clarissa Explains Everything appears, Melissa Joan Hart, in the title role as the host of a popular podcast, while the third focuses on a writer who reunites with a childhood friend while searching for the person’s identity. granting Christmas wishes placed on an angel tree.

In the same romantic vein, it is The Happiest Season (2020), which tells the story of a young woman (Kristen Stewart) who plans Proposing to your girlfriend during family vacations. However, on that trip, she discovers that her partner has not yet told them about her true sexual orientation.

And to bring the whole family together in front of the screen, The Christmas Edition (2020), A Christmas Miracle (2019), The Christmas Aunt (2020) and the crazy A Bad Mom Christmas (2017), the themed sequel to the comedy starring Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell, in addition to the great role of the tremendous Susan Sarandon. Also on the list are the musical Dr. Seuss & # 39; The Grinch Musical (2020) and the animated feature Arthur Christmas (2011).