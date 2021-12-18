The tender way of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez to reveal the sex of their twins VIDEO

Like a true fairy tale, the love story between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez is worthy of a Disney movie, as they met in a department store in 2016.

The Argentine-born model and the Portuguese star met in a Gucci store, where she was the shop assistant, but without a doubt, her beauty struck the footballer.

Both have confessed that it was love at first sight, and since then they have created a beautiful family alongside their children, and now they are about to welcome new twins.

It is worth mentioning that when they decided to try the relationship, he already had Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and months later he welcomed his twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in 2017 by surrogacy and whose pregnancy coincided with that of the influencer .

In common, they only have one daughter, Alana Martina, but she has created a true home for the rest of the children, since in networks she has shown that it is also as if they were her children.

And it is that the love between them is so strong that now they have decided to enlarge the family again, because they shared that they will become parents for the fifth time.

Boys or girls?

It was last October when the couple shared that their family would soon become bigger, as they were expecting two new twins, and a tender photo of both was posted on networks.

And is that thousands of fans have made their own bet on the sex of the new twins of the “commander” but they have already revealed the sex of the babies in the best way.

The video was posted on the profile of both and it can be seen that those in charge of revealing the news were the other children of the couple, who could not bear the happiness of the news.

In the 34-second clip, the couple’s four children are seen holding two large black balloons, while the model counted to three, the children exploited them to spread the news.

The boys, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Mateo, held the balloon from which blue papers sprouted, which confirmed that one of the babies will be a boy and in the future there will be three.

While Eva and Alana were located right in front of them and when their respective balloon exploded, pink papers sprouted, which confirmed that it was a girl.

Like Eva and Mateo, Georgina and the footballer and model’s new babies will be a boy and a girl, which will continue to match gender at the celebrity home.

Immediately, the clip exceeded 24 million likes and thousands of comments that congratulated the family, where several personalities from the world of football congratulated Cristiano and his partner.

