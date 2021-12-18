The strange question that puzzled Jennifer Aniston in an interview

Jennifer Aniston lived a tense moment during a television interview. The star of Friends misunderstood a word Y she thought they were insulting her.

This Monday, the actress participated in the program This morning with his partner from The Morning Show Reese witherspoon, where was interviewed by host Josie Gibson.

At one point, the interviewer introduced the topic of the Covid-19 pandemic and the preventive distancing measures that were implemented in all parts of the world. So, in reference to human contact, Gibson consulted Aniston: “Are you a hugger?” (“Are you a hugger?”, in Spanish).

The offensive question that upset Jennifer Aniston

However, because the presenter is British, her accent made the word “hugger” sound like “hooker”, which in Spanish means prostitute. So Aniston found the question to be offensive. Visibly surprised, the Hollywood star replied: “A prostitute?”.

Without waiting a second, Gibson called out laughing, “No! I did not say that”. Quickly, Witherspoon and Gibson began to laugh, while Aniston, also tempted, explained: “Sorry, I think I misunderstood the translation. It was a misunderstanding”.

Already more relaxed and with a broad smile, Aniston answered the original question and said: “Yes, I am a hugging person”.

At the time, Gibson tried to continue with the interview and assured that the pandemic was “difficult” for hugging people, like herself and Aniston. But nevertheless, Witherspoon was not willing to let the joke pass and continued: “She is not a prostitute, no”.

The interpreter spoke again about the rumors that link her to one of her castmates from Friends. While fans of the famous sitcom dreamed that there would be a romance between the actors who played Rachel (Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer), the reality is different.

What really happens between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer: the actors, amid rumors of romance Instagram.com

While there was an attraction between them at first – as the same actors recently acknowledged on the Friends special, Aniston told Entertainment tonight that all this was in the past and his sentimental present is very far from that fantasy: “[Los rumores] they were bizarre. I can’t believe it (…) He’s my brother! ”.

During the expected meeting of Friends, last may, Schwimmer revealed that at one point in the series they were in love with each other. It was precisely that phrase that generated great expectations among the public and fans of the series, who do not stop looking for signs of a possible new romance between the two.

Friends: The Reunion

Regarding the rumors, the actress of Morning show He sought to terminate the issue and remarked: “I understand. It just shows you how hopeful people are that fantasies will come true.”.