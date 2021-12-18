The secrets of Titanic, a movie for history

On this day in 1997, movie lovers were discovering the story of the sinking of the most famous ocean liner of all time, the Titanic. Director James Cameron brought to the big screen what was the first and last voyage of the RMS Titanic. Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron’s masterpiece has won 91 awards, including eleven Oscars. The film became an imminent success; to this day it is considered one of the most successful films of all time. The premiere of the film turns 24 today and here we review some of its secrets that you did not know:

Fictional and real characters

Gloria Stuart playing Rose in Titanic. EP

With a practically perfect casting, James Cameron had for the filming with more than 100 actors and actresses who gave life to the characters to tell the story of the ocean liner. And although the Canadian director focused the narration on the love story between Jack and Rose, he did not want to overlook any details of other characters who were present at the sinking of the Titanic. Precisely, two of the fictional characters are said couple, played by Winslet and DiCaprio respectively; but others like the figure of Rose in the present played by Gloria Stuart, if they actually existed. Two people also with an important influence on the film, such as the ship’s designer and its captain, Thomas Andrews and Edward John Smith, were also present on the day of the sinking. First Class Passenger “Molly” Brown (played by Kathy bates), First Officer William Murdoch (represented by Ewan stewart) or even the musicians, lived in their skin the tragic night of the Titanic.

Millions of dollars to create a cinematic masterpiece

Apparently the story of the sinking was not entirely attractive to some producers, so Cameron sought and created a love story that would reach the viewer with the tragedy of the ship as a framework to develop it. The director warned that to create a single film he would need a budget of around 150 million. After several negotiations, it was signed for 190 million and finally it was produced for almost double. A curious fact is that the film cost a 25% more than the original boat (150 million dollars).

The most illustrious nude

Rose nude drawing. EP

For the very young Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic was the first film to unite their professional careers. That is why James Cameron decided that to break the ice, what better than to shoot Rose’s nude scene as the first scene. A sequence that, although it did not go as planned, has become a legend of the seventh art. Such were DiCaprio’s nerves that his statements to a naked Kate were somewhat different from what the script marked. From “Lie on the sofa” to “Lie on the bed, sorry, on the sofa”. A mistake so real and sincere that it dazzled the director and that he chose to keep it in the film. From an uncomfortable and compromising situation we had passed to a true work of art. Another curious fact of the scene is that the hands that appear drawing Rose are not those of Leonardo DiCaprio but those of James Cameron, and it is ensured that the final portrait was also drawn by the director.

I’m king of the world!

Who does not remember the mythical phrase shouted from the rooftops by Leonardo DiCaprio? A moment of full happiness. Just embarked on the ship of dreams, Jack Dawson decides to show his feelings; an adventure was beginning for him that would change his life completely. Well, it is known by the same actor that it was totally improvised and that Leonardo did not want to make it that way. And such is the importance of the phrase that was voted as one of the 100 best movie movie lines.

Jack and Rose did fit on the table, but …

The script says that Jack dies, he had to die. If I had lived, the ending would be meaningless james cameron

Infinity of theories, numerous studies and doubt continues to exist. Did the two protagonists fit on the table? Could both have been saved? The answer is that yes, the space was enough to be both safe and placing a pair of life jackets underneath would have supported the weight, but the reason why it did not happen is simple and direct, James Cameron so decided. The script says that Jack dies, he had to die. If he had lived, the end would be meaningless, “assured the director. What is certain is that that moment was recorded for the history of cinema. Jack and Rose’s relationship faded on the frigid night leaving the Atlantic.

DiCaprio was not the first choice

Billy Crudup, Stephen Dorff or Chris O’Donnell were some of the names that were first considered to represent Jack Dawson in the film, but they did not quite come together. For his part Matthew McConaughey He even did script reviews with Kate Winslet and was about to get the role, but the producer considered that it was not the appropriate option. A very young Tom cruise He offered to play the lead but the option was not even considered. Finally a young and to date “unknown” Leonardo DiCaprio took over the role. A character that would change his professional career and elevate him to world fame.

What a soundtrack!

What would a movie be without its music? Well surely something strange. And the thing is that a good soundtrack helps to create and reinforce situations in the film and give the viewer that feeling of reality in the scenes. Music in a movie helps to be understood, in every way, not just the visual. In the case of Titanic it became a fundamental element. But although the spectacular voice of Céline Dion comes to mind for all of us, it should be noted that it was not James Cameron’s first choice. The idea was to have only instrumental music so he thought of the Irish composer Enya, but the project was not carried out. The contract finally ended in the composer James Horner. He produced the soundtrack (instrumental only at the request of the director) and the letter of the song with lyrics that he had written in the voice of Céline Dion was saved until the end. When Cameron heard the My Heart Will Go On his perception of dispensing with voice in the film’s music changed radically. Céline Dion’s performance became the best-selling single ever and the complete soundtrack went 11 platinum and sold more than 11 million copies.

A trip from Southampton to New York that marked a before and after in the history of cinema. Titanic conquered millions of fans in the nineties. Today, 24 years later, it is still remembered.