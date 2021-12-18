The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE no secrets after a massive leak that reveals features, prices and everything else

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE continues to make people talk. And now, a new filtration arrives, another one that lets us see the specifications of one of the most anticipated launches to hit the market in the next few dates. A model whose arrival has been delayed and now it seems that it is very close.

From WinFuture they have echoed a leak that leaves no room for imagination. Data of all kinds, from specifications to available colors and launch prices. The new affordable Galaxy is almost among us and let’s see what we could find in stores.

All the secrets uncovered

It seems that Samsung wants to announce the new model as Epic Fan Power. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been stripped down on its features in the latest leak. Data pointing to a model with a 6.4-inch Flat Dymanic AMOLED flat panel display, with a pixel density of 401 PPI capable of offering 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 FE will bet on the Snapdragon 888 at least in Germany, so I would put aside the use of Samsung’s own Exynos processors. There will be a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB. Unfortunately it can’t seem to be expanded with a microSD card.

With a fingerprint reader located under the screen, it houses a 32 megapixel front camera located in the center of the screen with an amplitude of 81 degrees and a sensor of 0.8 micrometers. It’s a lens with a 1 / 2.8-inch fixed focus and f / 2.2 aperture.

Regarding the three main chambers of the Galaxy S21 FE we must refer to the main one, with a 12 megapixel sensor, image stabilizer, f / 1.8, field of view of 79 degrees and 1.8 micrometers in size. The telephoto camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels and a 3x system together with a maximum aperture of f / 2.4 and a field of view of 32 degrees. For its part, the ultra-wide-angle camera offers a 12-megapixel sensor with a 1.12-micrometer sensor, f / 2.2 aperture and a 123-degree wide field of view.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84 GHz Graph Cryo 680 Screen 6.4-inch, flat screen Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O 2,340 x 1,080 pixels 120 Hz 401 dpi Corning Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 6 or 8 GB Storage 128 or 256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP (f / 2.2, fixed focus) Rear cameras 12 MP wide angle (f / 1.8, OIS, dual PDAF) 12 MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2, fixed focus) 8 MPX telephoto lens (f / 2.4, autofocus, OIS) Operating system Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Battery 4500 mAh Fast charge Wireless PowerShare Sensors Accelerometer, ultrasound fingerprint, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor Connections Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C (3.2 Gen 1), NFC, WiFi 6, 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 170 grams Additional features Water resistant up to IP68, Wireless PowerShare Fingerprint reader under the screen

When speaking of autonomy, the a inclusion of a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging system via USB C and wireless charging with the PowerShare function to charge other devices on the back of the phone.

The Galaxy S21 FE will feature NanoSIM and eSIM compatibility. It can work with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. As extras it will have IP68 certification against dust and water and stereo speakers.

Filtered price and availability

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Germany, according to the leak, at four colors: graphite, olive, lavender and white. Regarding prices and lack of official information, the leak indicates that the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB capacity will start from 749 euros, while the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will have a price of 819 euros.

