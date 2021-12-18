The rival that Juan Ignacio Dinenno will not be able to face

It’s been a few weeks since Pumas was left out of the Liguilla in the semifinal and Juan Ignacio Dinenno He was one of the great protagonists of that night and of the following days, as the Auriazules managers presented an injunction to remove the red from the striker, but it was finally denied and will have to meet a suspension date.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

With this penalty to be fulfilled, Andres Lillini He will not be able to add him to the team’s ranks on the first day of Clausura 2022, which will be played on January 9 at the University Olympic Stadium nothing more and nothing less than before Toluca. And the name of the Argentine striker and that of the whole of the State of Mexico are quite connected.

It is that, less than a month ago, Pumas He was traveling to Toluca to play the playoffs to get his ticket to the quarterfinals of the League and, with a goal of Leonel Lopez from midfield and a powerful shot from Dinenno in the second half gave the Pedregal team victory.

One thing that is not less important to take into account is the fruitful history it has the former Deportivo Cali when facing the choriceros. Is that, since his arrival at the beginning of 2020, the attacker has played four games against the Red Devils, in which he has scored a total of four goals and has only lost a single match.

With that track record, Andres Lillini Dinenno will be sorely missed, who will not only have to meet the appropriate suspension date, but will also need to be recovering from his broken nose, which will take him off the court for a month or longer, depending on how his recovery goes.