The new teen oracle is in ‘Astro Raze’ with La Jose and Valentina Mágica

Premiere Wednesday, December 22, at 5:00 p.m. (MEX) / 6:00 p.m. (COL) / 8:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI) hours.

Crystal balls, fortune-tellers, seers, predictive cards, esoteric rituals, pendulums, runes, coffee grounds and any method to anticipate the future will be put aside with the premiere of Astro Raze, the new weekly glam astrology proposal for the teen public. which premieres on Wednesday, December 22, at 5:00 p.m. (MEX) / 6:00 p.m. (COL) / 8:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI) hours, in podcast and vodcast format, through Raze’s YouTube channel, on Spotify and on the main platforms podcast.

Through twelve episodes, the Venezuelan youtuber La Jose and the pop astrologer Valentina

Magical will review the zodiac signs in an astrologic plan memes. Digital creators, celebrities and pop culture talents will be analyzed according to each one’s horoscope: their characteristics, what to watch out for, what to accept, strengths and weaknesses, complementary connections and opposites. Each of the episodes, which will premiere on Wednesdays of each week, will be focused on a zodiac sign, starting with Aries, according to the following agenda:

Episode 1: Aries

The complementary stars and opposites of Tini, Juanpa Zurita, Sofia Castro, Fede Vigevani, Kevsho and more creators. Are Tini and Yatra complementary opposites? And Danna Paola?

Episode 2: Taurus

Truths and lies about Taurus. Firm personalities, materialistic? Workaholics? All the gossip about Iamferv, JBalvin, the Martinez Twins, Kunno.

Episode 3: Gemini

Two faces? Everything about the Geminis, the oracle responds and we analyze the stars of Lizbeth Rodríguez and La Divaza.

Episode 4: Cancer

Dreamers and contradictors, tender and good lovers. La Jose and Valentina Maestre talk about Jimena Jiménez, Samuel López and Danna Paola.

Episode 5: Leo

The most creative, flirtatious and whimsical though… Egocentric and arrogant? Libardo Isaza, Alex Casas, Brianda Deyanara, The twins Sprouse and Belinda, are they like this?

Episode 6: Virgo

Romantics and perfectionists. Who is the ideal Virgo partner? We analyze the loves of Domelipa, Nicki Nicole, Ignacia Antonia and more celebrities.

Episode 7: Libra

Masters of seduction, diplomats by nature. Zac Efron, Fede Vigevani, Doja Cat, Bella Thorne, Sebastián Yatra, are they natural seducers?

Episode 8: Scorpion

Intuitive accumulating machines of power and passion. Poché, Emma Stone and Katy Perry,

Will they have these qualities? The oracle answers everything.

Episode 9: Sagittarius

Are they really complicated in love? Billie Eilish, Darian Rojas and Nicole Amado Who has been more adventurous?

Episode 10: Capricorn

La Jose and Valentina analyze Rod Contreras, Nathy Peluso, Ricky Martin and more

celebrities. Jealous? Faithful? What other qualities characterize them?

Episode 11: Aquarius

Without conditions or ties, vulnerable in love? This is how Orson Padilla, Marian

Krawstor, Ester Exposito and Harry Styles?

Episode 12: Pisces

We analyze Naim Darrechi, Macarena Achaga, Kevlex and Bad Bunny. The last sign of the zodiac: is it real that they are sensitive or is it just a facade?

Text: Courtesy