the new from Anderson, Spielberg and Coen

The new titles by Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg and Joel Coen remind moviegoers and the general audience that this December the film card has offerings different from those in the superhero universe.

LIQUORICE PIZZA

Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinematic universe is highly stylized and full of contrasts. Magnolia and Bloody Oil give clues to understand the director’s gaze. Licorice pizza tells the romantic story of two young people and at the same time portrays the California of the seventies.