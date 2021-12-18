the new from Anderson, Spielberg and Coen
The December film proposal has titles for all tastes and audiences.
The new titles by Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg and Joel Coen remind moviegoers and the general audience that this December the film card has offerings different from those in the superhero universe.
LIQUORICE PIZZA
Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinematic universe is highly stylized and full of contrasts. Magnolia and Bloody Oil give clues to understand the director’s gaze. Licorice pizza tells the romantic story of two young people and at the same time portrays the California of the seventies.
WEST SIDE STORY
Remake of a classic at the hands of one of the most successful directors in the film industry. For his version, Steven Spielberg had a completely Latin cast. In the film there is dance, tension, drama and high doses of youthful love.
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Joel Coen’s first solo feature film, without his brother Ethan, works on one of the great stories of English literature: Macbeth, by William Shakespeare. Tremendous challenge, especially considering that the text was brought to the big screen by, among others, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski. A luxury cast has Coen’s film: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.