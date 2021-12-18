The moviola | Spider-Man: No way home, a poster made into a movie – El Sol de México

@lamoviola

The pinnacle of self-satisfaction cinema for the public has arrived, the main example of the feature film that does not explore beyond the expectations of the consumer – note that I did not write public -, is the salvation of a worldwide industry that has not yet recovered. We are going to get excited through the path already announced in advance in the trailer and on social networks, that new agent and script supervisor who measures the desires and whims of the respectable, increasingly disrespectful, if there is a hint of surprise in their simmering wishes of what a film should be. Do not surprise me, I will feign astonishment, just fulfill my whims, it seems to be the watchword.

Because in Spider-Man: No way home (Jon Watts, 2021), third part of the saga about the wall climber, now half divorced from Disney and under the tutelage of Columbia Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures, the graphic design of the promotional poster, is in fact from the film. Travel safely and people will see what they expect. The industry in the middle of a complicated situation, does not want to experiment. And it doesn’t.

And despite the above, and that Martin Scorsese already pointed out in his melancholic letter to the New York Times, a matter that by the way whoever writes this remembered with a kind reader on the networks, the film has its joke; a sweet and friendly entertainment that manages to make you have a good time and in one of those forget about this hard job of criticizing movies.

The current saga of Spider-man it is closer to the spirit of the eighties of films with its air of teen-movie or high-school comedy than to the superhero cinema. In fact, this third installment is somewhat reminiscent of the tone of Zemeckis’ with a loaded tendency to unbridled fantasy and adolescent humor, yes, half lightened because the audacity of thirty years ago is unthinkable in today’s cinema.

It even seems that its star Tom Holland is the resurrected archetype made fashionable by Michael J. Fox, Robert Downey JR., And company. Only Holland is, shall we say, in keeping with the times, less daring. In this tone lies much of the value of the current saga and especially of this third installment, with a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The film, almost from the beginning, pleases the viewer, although that yes, towards the middle it has a slight drop in rhythm. It works, intelligently, as a spoof-movie of the genre and not only that, but as a slight parody of the same character. That is, despite its few risks, it has very good moments and is a blockbuster in shape. In the middle of the divorce from Disney, he had something to offer the franchise, right?

Unnecessary at this point to stop at the synopsis: The so-called multiverse is the leitmotif of the plot, an ending that promises if not more emotions at least another delivery. Yes, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch appear, at times installed in Chen-Kai, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Battalion, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguirre, and Andrew Garfield. The latter were not spoilers, were they?

Well this is the opinion of your friendly critic and neighbor Gerardo Gil.