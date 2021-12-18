the list with all the nominees
(CNN Spanish) – The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe awards were announced on Monday.
The Golden Globe Awards, which will celebrate their 79th delivery on Sunday, January 9, always generate great expectations, since “they are one of the few award galas that include recognition for both film and television.”
The presentation of the nominees and the awards in general comes after the Golden Globes were involved in the controversy for months.
Actors like Tom Cruise returned their awards in protest at the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), whose members are the ones who vote for the Golden Globe winners. In addition, it should be noted that the controversy also resulted in the awards not being televised in 2022.
Despite this, the HFPA said it will go ahead with the award, noting that they have worked “tirelessly” in the adoption of “policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and vote.”
In this context, we present you the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globe 2022 awards.
Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards
Movie theater
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick … BOOM!
West Side Story (2021)
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
The Power of the Dog
Best foreign film
Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
To hero (Iran and France)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Screenplay for a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t look up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song – Film
King richard – “Be Alive”
Charm – “Two Little Caterpillars”
Belfast – “Down to Joy”
Respect – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
No Time To Die – “No Time To Die”
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021)
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Animated Film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and The Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali – Swan song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t look up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick … BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021)
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Charm
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer – Dune
TV
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy- Lupine
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany – Wandavision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage-TV
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage-TV
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best TV Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Supporting Actress for Television
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted lasso
Best Supporting Actor for Television
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso