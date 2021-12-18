The Jonas Brothers and Joe Biden post viral video from the White House

The Jonas Brothers and Joe Biden they broke social networks with a video that went viral because it is a popular TikTok audio.











© Provided by UnoTV

The Jonas Brothers and Joe Biden surprise with viral video on social networks. Photo: AFP.





“Joe Byron” is an audio that has become popular lately on that platform, however, the collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and Joe Biden has impacted all users.

In the video appears Joe, Nick and Kevin at the White House, at the same time that they replicate the famous audio of the president of the United States.

Nick and Kevin are wearing a very Christmas red outfit, while Joe wears a Black satin pajamas.

In the clip the three singers appear in various spots in the White House where you can see the Christmas tree, however, the surprising thing comes at the end when Joe Biden appears, who is supposed to be recording the video and says “we have it”.

So far the video has more than two million views on TikTok and it is about to reach million views on Instagram.

The video was probably recorded when the group visited the White House to record the Christmas special, which will be broadcast on December 21 and in which other artists participated, such as Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Billy Porter under the leadership of Jennifer Garner.

The Jonas Brothers ready to come sing to Mexico

The Remember This Tour of the Jonas Brothers arrives in Mexico! The American boyband will perform in Mexico in 2022, they made it known through social networks this Wednesday.

With a publication on social networks, the three members of the Jonas Brothers announced that on February 22 and 25, 2022 they will perform at the Arena Ciudad de México and the Arena Monterrey, however, This Friday they announced two more dates, after running out of tickets for their presentations.

Remember This Tour It is tour number 10 of the Hermanos Jonas, which started its 44 presentations on August 20 of this year in Las Vegas and will end with its presentation in Monterrey.