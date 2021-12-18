The image of Dwayne Johnson with 13 years that already exceeds one million likes and surprises the whole world

“The Rock”, nickname by which the actor and former WWE wrestler is known, Dwayne johnson, is one of the personalities with the most followers on the social network Instagram. The actor has more than 282 million followers and for that reason each of his publications goes viral quickly.

Just a few days ago, The “Jungle Cruise” actor surprised his followers by posting a photograph of himself when he was just a 13-year-old. In the photograph, the actor can be seen sporting abundant curly hair, while posing in front of the statue of Rocky Balboa, a fictional character played by Sylvester Stallone.

In the photograph you can see the young Dwayne emulating the pose of the statue, who represents an inexperienced boxer who manages to become the heavyweight champion of the world. This photograph dates from when “The Rock” had not started his career as a WWE professional wrestler, but closely followed the professional career of his father, WWF professional wrestler (now WWE) Rocky Johnson.

In the photograph, which already has more than a million “likes”, the actor describes what he would say to his 13-year-old “self”: First, have fun; secondly, that he work hard for his dreams, and thirdly, that he buy a bra for his little Twinkie breasts, he wrote, while joking about himself.

The iconic statue that inspired Dwayne was created for the movie Rocky 3 and was later taken to the Philadelphia Museum of Art., city in which the film is set. Currently, this place is a reference for all tourists who usually visit the site to recreate the famous scene of Rocky Balboa climbing the stairs, while listening to the song “Eye Of Tiger” by the group Survivor. In the year the photograph was taken, the statue was located in front of the Philadelphia Spectrum, since 2006 it has been in its new location, the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The actor announced his official retirement from WWE in 2009, although he does not miss any opportunity to make surprise appearances that drive all wrestling fans crazy.. “The Rock” decided to dedicate himself completely to his acting career and since then he has been seen in films such as: The Scorpion King, Peppermint, The Fast and Furious saga and the adaptation of Baywatch and Jumanji.

He is currently promoting the movie Red Alert, an action thriller film directed by Rawson Mashall Thruber, where he shares starring roles with actress Gal Gadot and actor Ryan Reynolds. With a budget of $ 200 million, it has become the most expensive movie in Netflix history, given that it was to be released by Universal Pictures until Netflix bought the distribution rights in 2019.