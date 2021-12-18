The goats of Hollywood: Juan José Cerpa trains animals for film productions

Juan José Cerpa’s goats are used to giving milk in quantity and parading down the red carpet. They have shot under the orders of Ridley Scott and Dan Krauss and shared the scene with actors like Christian Bale. All this thanks to the fact that its owner received a call from Hollywood one day and ended up becoming the animal tamer of many of the films that have been shot in Majorero territory in these years.

Cerpa, as his acquaintances call him, never thought that one day he would end up working in the seventh art. At home, the cinema came through a movie that was put on television. On the other hand, there was a lot of cattle tradition.

He grew up surrounded by cattle until one day he decided to disengage from the activity and start working in construction. He raised walls and houses until the economic crisis of 2008 forced him to get off the scaffolding and go back to the goats. At first he put around a hundred, although, like the biblical story of the loaves and fishes, the goats multiplied until they exceeded 300. At the moment, it adds up to 200 head of cattle, although now the weight of livestock falls to Pedro, one of his sons.

In the last months of 2013, the rumor of the imminent arrival of British director Ridley Scott to the Island was gaining momentum. The creator of Gladiator had set eyes on the Island to turn it into the Sinai Peninsula and roll Exodus, the biblical story in which Christian Bale, who plays Moses; Joel Edgerton, in the role of Ramses; Aaron Paul, Ben Kingsley, Sigourney Weaver and the Spanish María Valverde.

In the groups there was talk of hiring for extras, of possible filming scenarios and, above all, of the amount of euros that the film would leave in the pockets of the Majoreros. Cerpa lived oblivious to all that until one day he went down to Jandía to try to sell some goats. There, someone asked him if he had goats for a movie and without thinking he said yes. It was the most leftover in his house.

He returned to his home in Guisguey and began to prepare the cattle for the imminent landing of Hollywood on the island. The first day he went to the filming he did it with 112 goats and without knowing what he was going to find. A hotel awaited him to stay there for the duration of his participation and a role in the film. He would be one of the shepherds that appears in the film released in 2015.

Eight years after his first flirtation with the cinema, Cerpa says that he came out on screen up to three times. All of them as a pastor. “I would arrive at five in the morning to shoot, I would dress, I would do my makeup and then I would be there until six in the afternoon,” he recalls.

During filming, he met two horse trainers, Richard and an English woman whose name he does not remember. Both were surprised at the dexterity with which the Guisguey shepherd handled the animals. “They began to see how I tamed the goats and they began to teach me tricks to make, for example, make them sick, dead, stand up or stay still. They are a lot of things that are achieved through work ”, he explains.

Little by little, he was working with the animals and seeing how the achievements came faster and faster. Cerpa argues that not all goats are worth training, just as “we all serve to be doctors,” he laughs. “They have to be docile goats because there are some that don’t let you get to them,” he says. This trainer maintains that he works with the animals teaching them tricks two or three hours a day for a month before the start of the shoot. There have been times when directors have asked to start the movie earlier. He has refused to shoot with them.

God of cattle

Cerpa insists that the important thing is to gain the trust of the animal. “You must be their god, who in case of danger or they are scared they come to you and do not run away. The first thing is to make them see that I am their protector and then convince them to be quiet ”, he explains. Then it is their turn to teach them the tricks that the script requires. “There are many and they are achieved through work”, he says and reveals how, for example, the animal is made to stay still: “it is laid on the ground, caressed, pampered and then rewarded when it is stay still ”.

Cerpa has shot with Ridley Scott, Dan Krauss and the canary David Pantaleón

“There are always two or three goats that are very close to you. They have more affinity. You work with them and the rest imitate them and follow them ”, he says while bragging about how he manages to get his entire herd onto trucks in a matter of minutes,“ mine get into cars like flying ”, he says.

He can also boast of having convinced Ridley Scott himself of a script modification. “It was he who asked whether or not certain sequences could be done with the animals. He had the idea, but the specialist was me and he asked me and I said if he could or not ”, he explains. “If you let him, Ridley Scott will put the goats in the chamber. He always put them in the foreground. He fell in love with them ”, he maintains.

Remember how in one of the scenes Christian Bale was intended to cross on horseback among the goats. The idea did not seem safe to Cerpa and he did not hesitate to comment to the director: “I told him it was not viable and he corrected it. In the end, the goats stayed on one side and he galloped across with the horse on the other side. It is not easy to cross with a horse in the middle of so many goats. You can cross one of them and have an accident ”.

He was from November 2013 to January 2014 participating in the filming. Save a thousand anecdotes. “I dressed with the actors, had lunch with them. There was familiarity. The world of animal training belongs to the moving set. We are from the upper class. We were with the actors all day, ”he says.

Rumor had it among the film’s workers that Ridley Scott was an unwelcome man. Cerpa had heard the comment several times. On the last day of filming, while everyone said goodbye and the cables were collected, Cerpa received an unexpected greeting. Ridley himself wanted to say goodbye. “He crossed the entire herd of goats to say goodbye to me and they said he didn’t like to say hello,” he says proudly.

The mastery with which he tamed animals began to run among the island’s film scene and, in 2014, the director Manuel Menchón called him to shoot The island of the wind, the film that narrates the exile of Miguel de Unamuno in 1924 in Fuerteventura. Cerpa’s goats filmed several scenes in El Cotillo, converted into the old dock of Puerto de Cabras, where the writer disembarked, and in Guisguey.

Three years later, it came The Kill Team, a Dan Krauss film that turned the Taro Rose area into Afghan territory. Cerpa’s goats once again ‘put on makeup’ and made the leap to the big screen, although they had to share the limelight with other animals, including chickens that they also domesticated.

In the movie ‘Exodus’, Juan José appears characterized as a shepherd

The Gran Canaria director David Pantaleón visits the main film festivals these days presenting his first feature film Surrender the males, a hybrid between western contemporary and road movie, which the well-known short filmmaker shot in Fuerteventura in 2019. The males that appear in the film were also under Cerpa’s orders.

He assures that he has felt comfortable with all the directors he has worked with. He does not get wet when asked about his favorite and comes out assuring that he has never had demands from any of them. “Sometimes they don’t believe what I’m capable of,” he says. “Over the years I have been learning more tricks. If there is experience, any animal can be tamed ”, he assures.

Throughout the conversation, her son Lionel remains quiet by her side. He was, along with his brother Pedro, who stayed in front of the cattle in Guisguey when his father shared space with Ridley Scott and Christian Bale. They lived all that with total naturalness, although few young people of their age can say that their father rubbed shoulders with the people of Hollywood. Over the years, he and his brother have become their father’s assistants on set. Pedro participated in The island of the wind and Lionel in The Kill Team Y Surrender the males, where it comes to have a small role. The young man appears on the screen auctioning some males in the Tefía fighting ground. “It was a small movie, with about 50 people on the set, but it created a kind of family. It was very fun and easy to shoot with Pantaleón ”, he assures.

Lionel takes the floor to demand more facilities for cinema people so that they can shoot in the landscapes of Fuerteventura: “They have to promote more films and shorts because on the island we have scenes with very beautiful landscapes, such as the dunes, that can be used . All this generates a lot of money for Fuerteventura ”.

The young man launches a message against those who accuse them of damaging the landscape during the filming: “When they come to shoot nobody goes with the intention of breaking or throwing anything and the same happens with those who claim that animals are mistreated in the filming . If that were the case, they would not sit still and run away ”. At his side, his father adds: “I have shot in several movies and I have never seen violence in animals. I do not think they are punished because, if they are beaten, they become rebellious and do not pay attention ”.

The Cerpa family’s house is a kind of Noah’s Ark. He has goats, cows, chickens, donkeys, dogs, ferrets … They all eagerly await the call from Hollywood, although they do not know when it will occur.

That man who for many years the closest he saw a camera was when he was recording a demonstration does not hesitate to say now that he would pack his suitcase with his eyes closed to go shooting in a foreign country. “If I can’t in this country, I would do it in another,” he says. At the moment, he has a thorn in hand: to be able to shoot one day with Sylvester Stallone.