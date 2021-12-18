The emotional story of the granny who received 6 consoles this Christmas

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Christmas is very close to arriving, so some stories, which could seem to be taken from a series, story or movie, become reality on these dates, like what happened last Wednesday in the United States, where a granny gave her 6 nintendo Switch OLED.

Deborah Lewis is a 68-year-old woman who lives in Arizona and to whom one day, by accident, the Target store gave him 6 consoles Nintendo laptops. Lewis tried to return them to the branch that is located on your street, however, these were rejected by the staff.

On December 15th employees of the store they touched at Deborah’s door, who thought they had the task of taking the box where the Nintendo Switch were, although, to his surprise, that did not happen.

One of the employees who showed up at your home He told him that those consoles were his, that they were given to him. Lewis thought for a moment he was teasing him, but the Target manager was adamant about giving him the electronic devices. Faced with such an act, Deborah began to cry and hugged him.

“On behalf of Target and your local Target store down the street, we want to give them to you so that you can give them to your grandchildren or whoever you want“commented the branch official.

